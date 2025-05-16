North Carolina high school football: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Baylor (Tennessee), Grayson (Georgia), Legacy (Puerto Rico), Massillon (Ohio) and Providence Day.
Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Ambassador, Cannon School, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, St. Louis Christian Brothers and at home against Christ School.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 RABUN GAP-NACOOCHEE EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Grayson (Georgia)
Aug. 29: at Baylor (Tennessee)
Sep. 5: at Massillon (Ohio)
Sep. 12: vs. Ambassador
Sep. 19: at Providence Day
Sep. 26: vs. Charlotte Latin
Oct. 3: vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers
Oct. 10: vs. Charlotte Christian
Oct. 17: vs. Christ School
Oct. 24: at Cannon School
Oct. 31: vs. Legacy (Puerto Rico)
