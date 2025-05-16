High School

North Carolina high school football: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Eagles' schedule are Baylor (Tennessee), Grayson (Georgia), Legacy (Puerto Rico), Massillon (Ohio) and Providence Day

AC Reynolds sophomore running back Max Guest runs the ball against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Friday night at AC Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee defeated AC Reynolds 37-28. A Reynolds football Rabun Gap Max Guest / Josh Bell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Baylor (Tennessee), Grayson (Georgia), Legacy (Puerto Rico), Massillon (Ohio) and Providence Day.

Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Ambassador, Cannon School, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, St. Louis Christian Brothers and at home against Christ School.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 RABUN GAP-NACOOCHEE EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Grayson (Georgia)

Aug. 29: at Baylor (Tennessee)

Sep. 5: at Massillon (Ohio)

Sep. 12: vs. Ambassador

Sep. 19: at Providence Day

Sep. 26: vs. Charlotte Latin

Oct. 3: vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers

Oct. 10: vs. Charlotte Christian

Oct. 17: vs. Christ School

Oct. 24: at Cannon School

Oct. 31: vs. Legacy (Puerto Rico)

