North Carolina high school football: Ronald Reagan announces 2025 schedule

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Ronald Reagan Raiders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Raiders will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Lake Norman and Northwest Guilford.

Among other teams on the schedule are East Forsyth, Mount Tabor, Northern Guilford, Oak Grove, Parkland, Reidsville, Reynolds and at home against West Forsyth.

Below is the Raiders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 RONALD REAGAN RAIDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Mount Tabor

Aug. 29: at Oak Grove

Sep. 5: vs. Reidsville

Sep. 12: vs. Northern Guilford

Sep. 19: at Lake Norman

Oct. 3: vs. Northwest Guilford

Oct. 10: at Reynolds

Oct. 17: at Parkland

Oct. 24: vs. West Forsyth

