North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28, 2025
Get live updates and final scores from Thursday's North Carolina high school football games
There are 22 high school football games scheduled in the state of North Carolina for Thursday, August 28 and you can follow every game live on our North Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The top game is No. 17 Tarbor hosting Hunt in a battle between a pair of 1-0 teams.
Raleigh Metro Area
The majority of the NC contests on Thursday are in the Raleigh area, where 13 contests are scheduled.
In addition to Hunt at Tarboro, two other Raleigh area games match a pair of 1-0 teams, as Harnet Central visits Overhills and Fike travels to South Johnston.
