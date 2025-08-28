High School

North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28, 2025

Get live updates and final scores from Thursday's North Carolina high school football games

Gary Adornato

The North Carolina high school football season continues on Thursday, Aug. 28 with 22 games in the Tar Heel state.
The North Carolina high school football season continues on Thursday, Aug. 28 with 22 games in the Tar Heel state. / Israel Anta

There are 22 high school football games scheduled in the state of North Carolina for Thursday, August 28 and you can follow every game live on our North Carolina Football Scoreboard.

North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28, 2025

The top game is No. 17 Tarbor hosting Hunt in a battle between a pair of 1-0 teams.

Raleigh Metro Area

The majority of the NC contests on Thursday are in the Raleigh area, where 13 contests are scheduled.

In addition to Hunt at Tarboro, two other Raleigh area games match a pair of 1-0 teams, as Harnet Central visits Overhills and Fike travels to South Johnston.

View full Raleigh Scoreboard

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/North Carolina