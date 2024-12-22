North Carolina high school football state championship games: Four new titleholders crowned
An exciting 2024 season of North Carolina high school football concluded this weekend with four North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) football state championship games. The contests produced four new state champions.
Here are our takeaways.
Class 4A
GRIMSLEY 35, ROLESVILLE 23
What figured to be a high-scoring shootout between two prolific offenses was decided by defense.
Grimsley edge rusher Bryce Davis had three sacks and the Duke signee was disruptive all night in the undefeated Whirlies’ 35-23 win over Rolesville. Ryan Debow had two interceptions and seven tackles.
The Whirlies (16-0) figured to have an advantage on the ground and they did as Mitchell Summers ran 26 times for 133 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game due to an injury. In contrast, Rolesville managed just 38 yards on 24 attempts.
Quarterback Faizon Brandon didn’t have to do as much and he only threw 13 passes, completing 9 for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns. The five-star Tennessee recruit, who was named MVP, also had a rushing touchdown.
Rolesville entered the third quarter trailing 21-14 and had two drives inside the 10 but came away with just a field goal. Grimsley’s run defense was a big factor.
Rolesville quarterback Braden Atkinson had three touchdown passes, giving him 53 for the season, including one on the last play of the game.
The Rams finished at 14-2, with the only losses coming to Grimsley.
Class 3A
WEST CHARLOTTE 14, SEVENTY-FIRST 7
Defense was the name of the game here as West Charlotte beat previously undefeated Seventy-First 14-7.
When it comes to defense, it shouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions excel. Consider what they did to Hickory’s video game offense earlier in the semifinals.
The Lions (13-2) held Seventy-First (15-1) to 187 yards, including 45 on the ground. That’s impressive since Seventy-First had three 1,000-yard rushers.
West Charlotte quarterback Jamouri Nichols did enough, completing 12 -of-13 passes for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nichols, who was named MVP, also had 44 yards rushing.
The championship was West Charlotte’s second in football.
Seventy-First lost in the championship game for the second year in a row.
Class 2A
MONROE 35, NORTHEASTERN 25
Monroe has swept through the playoffs with dual threat quarterback Kaegan Chambers dazzling all the way.
Chambers had an off night in the championship game, throwing three interceptions against Northeastern.
It didn’t matter.
Zion Lindsay ran 18 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while Nymir Kendall had 83 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 carries as the Redhawks (15-0) completed an undefeated season with a 35-25 win.
Chambers threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Michigan signee Jordan Young and had a rushing touchdown.
Northeastern quarterback Trevaris Jones threw three touchdown passes. The Eagles (15-1) had more yards, 427, and fewer turnovers but Monroe’s defense made plays at the right times.
Class 1A
TARBORO 45, CORVIAN COMMUNITY 24
There’s something about Tarboro and state championships. The Vikings got their ninth with a 45-24 pounding of Corvian Community.
Kamerin McDowell-Moore, the game MVP, had four touchdown runs as the Vikings’ single-wing attack – better known as the Tarboro T - accounted for 419 yards. They attempted one pass.
By the time Mason Satterfield scored on a 23-yard run in the second quarter, Tarboro had an 18-3 lead and the Vikings remained comfortably ahead.
Corvian, in just its third year of existence, finished the season with a 15-1 record.