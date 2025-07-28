5-Star High School Basketball Talent Transfers from NC to Southeastern Prep in Florida
Florida's Southeastern Prep Academy landed another big-time talent, as CJ Rosser, a 6-foot-9 rising junior power forward, has transferred from Northern Nash High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, according to On3's Jacob Polacheck.
Rosser Was A Double-Digit Scorer in Each of His First Two High School Seasons
Rosser played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Northern. During his freshman season, Rosser averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Knights, where they finished with a 21-8 record and reached the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3rd Round of the state playoffs. During his sophomore season, Rosser averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Knights where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 20-6 record and reached the 2nd round, of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state playoffs.
Rosser's Recruitment Took-off During His Time on the Nike EYBL Circuit
Rosser played this Grassroots season with Team United on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where his recruitment started to take note receiving offers from schools such as Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and several others.
Rosser Averaged 13.7 Points and 6.2 Rebounds with Team USA in the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup
Rosser also participated in the Team USA Minicamp that was held in San Antonio, Texas, back in April, as well as partaking in the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup, where he helped lead Team USA to a Gold Medal earlier this year. In six games for Team USA, Rosser averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.
Southeastern Prep Seeks to Improve on A Strong 2024-25 Season
Southeastern Prep finished the 2024-25 season with a 16-8 record, where they played schools such as DME Academy, West Oaks Academy, Westminster Academy, and The Rock School, competing in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA). The Falcons have re-tooled this year's roster, adding Head Coach David Peavy, who came from Duncanville High School in Texas, alongside five-star junior guard Beckham Black, and five-star small forward Obinna Ekezie Jr. (From Prolific Prep).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.