North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025

Cleveland falls five spots after an upset loss to Clayton; Most of the Top 25 enjoys a bye this week as the state playoffs get underway

Mike Duprez

Images from Ashbrook's 50-7 win over East Gaston in North Carolina high school football on Sept. 12, 2024. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The North Carolina High School Football Top 25 remained largely unchanged, as almost every team in our Top 25 (with exception of two), enjoy a bye this week as the state playoffs are set to get underway.

One team on the move in this week's rankings, in a negative direction unfortunately, is Cleveland, which dropped several spots, from No. 4 to No. 9, after an upset loss to Clayton. This opened the door for five teams – Cardinal Gibbons, Weddington, Jacksonville, Hoggard and Tarboro – to each climb one spot inside the Top 10.

Everyone else in the Top 25 won or had a bye which allowed them to hold their ground in this week's Top 25.

1. Grimsley (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Ben L. Smith 45-8; next idle

2. Providence Day (10-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Charlotte Country Day 49-0; next vs. North Raleigh Christian

3. Hough (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Hopewell 56-0; next idle

4. Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Cary 46-0; next idle

5. Weddington (9-1)

Previous rank: 6

Idle; next idle

6. Jacksonville (9-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated White Oak; next idle

7. Hoggard (10-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated Ashley 38-8; next idle

8. Tarboro (10-0)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Kinston 42-35; next idle

9. Cleveland (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

Lost 20-3 to Clayton; next idle

10. Seventy-First

Previous rank: 10

Defeated South View 46-22; next idle

11. Ashbrook (10-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Huss 16-0; next idle

12. West Charlotte (8-2)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated North Mecklenburg 43-0; next idle

13. Watauga (10-0)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated St. Stephens 28-18; next idle

14. Jordan (10-0)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Willow Spring 43-3; next idle

15. Hickory (9-1)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Bandys 47-45 in OT; next idle

16. Millbrook (10-0)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Corinth Holders 25-0; next idle

17. Independence (8-2)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Butler 40-7; next idle

18. Northern Guilford (9-1)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Eastern Guilford 35-0; next idle

19. Myers Park (8-2)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated South Mecklenburg 40-14; next idle

20. Crest (8-2)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Kings Mountain 70-0; next idle

21. Stuart Cramer (8-2)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated East Gaston 30-7; next idle

22. Reidsville (8-2)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated McMichael 69-12; next idle

23. East Lincoln (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

Idle; next idle

24. Freedom (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated McDowell 41-0; next idle

25. West Forsyth (8-2)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated Parkland 53-0; next vs. Northwest Guilford

