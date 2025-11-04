North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025
The North Carolina High School Football Top 25 remained largely unchanged, as almost every team in our Top 25 (with exception of two), enjoy a bye this week as the state playoffs are set to get underway.
One team on the move in this week's rankings, in a negative direction unfortunately, is Cleveland, which dropped several spots, from No. 4 to No. 9, after an upset loss to Clayton. This opened the door for five teams – Cardinal Gibbons, Weddington, Jacksonville, Hoggard and Tarboro – to each climb one spot inside the Top 10.
Everyone else in the Top 25 won or had a bye which allowed them to hold their ground in this week's Top 25.
1. Grimsley (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Ben L. Smith 45-8; next idle
2. Providence Day (10-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Charlotte Country Day 49-0; next vs. North Raleigh Christian
3. Hough (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Hopewell 56-0; next idle
4. Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Cary 46-0; next idle
5. Weddington (9-1)
Previous rank: 6
Idle; next idle
6. Jacksonville (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated White Oak; next idle
7. Hoggard (10-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Ashley 38-8; next idle
8. Tarboro (10-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Kinston 42-35; next idle
9. Cleveland (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
Lost 20-3 to Clayton; next idle
10. Seventy-First
Previous rank: 10
Defeated South View 46-22; next idle
11. Ashbrook (10-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Huss 16-0; next idle
12. West Charlotte (8-2)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated North Mecklenburg 43-0; next idle
13. Watauga (10-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated St. Stephens 28-18; next idle
14. Jordan (10-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Willow Spring 43-3; next idle
15. Hickory (9-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Bandys 47-45 in OT; next idle
16. Millbrook (10-0)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Corinth Holders 25-0; next idle
17. Independence (8-2)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Butler 40-7; next idle
18. Northern Guilford (9-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Eastern Guilford 35-0; next idle
19. Myers Park (8-2)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated South Mecklenburg 40-14; next idle
20. Crest (8-2)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Kings Mountain 70-0; next idle
21. Stuart Cramer (8-2)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated East Gaston 30-7; next idle
22. Reidsville (8-2)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated McMichael 69-12; next idle
23. East Lincoln (9-1)
Previous rank: 23
Idle; next idle
24. Freedom (9-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated McDowell 41-0; next idle
25. West Forsyth (8-2)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Parkland 53-0; next vs. Northwest Guilford