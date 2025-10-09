North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025
The top high school football teams in North Carolina continued to hold their positions while there was some movement lower in the poll this week Joining the rankings this week are South Mecklenburg and Lincolnton.
1. Grimsley (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Varina (Va.) 21-14; next vs. Ragsdale
2. Providence Day (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
Idle; next at Christ School
3. Hough (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
Idle; next at Garinger
4. Cleveland (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Fuquay-Varina 43-0; next vs. Garner
5. Cardinal Gibbons (5-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Ambassador Christian 42-0; next vs. Holly Springs
6. Weddington (5-1)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Marvin Ridge 47-0; next at Cuthbertson
7. Jacksonville (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated New Bern 67-34; next vs. J.H. Rose
8. Hoggard (6-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated New Hanover 34-0; next at Topsail
9. Tarboro (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Greene Central 56-16; next vs. Farmville Central
10. Seventy-First (4-2)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Douglas Byrd 63-0; next vs. St. Pauls
11. Ashbrook (6-0)
Previous rank: 13
Idle; vs. Kings Mountain
12. West Charlotte (4-2)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated then-No. 11 Independence 31-7
13. Myers Park (5-1)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Garinger 58-0; next vs. Hopewell
14. Watauga (6-0)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated then-No. 12 Freedom 42-20; next vs. South Caldwell
15. Mallard Creek (5-2)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated North Mecklenburg 33-14l; next idle
16. Jordan (7-0)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Green Hope 48-14; next idle
17. East Lincoln (7-0)
Prevous rank: 20
Defeated West Iredell 41-14; next at Foard
18. Crest (5-1)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated South Point 42-7; next at Huss
19. Hickory (6-1)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Maiden 38-21; next at West Iredell
20. Millbrook (6-0)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Leesvile Road 28-0; next at Broughton
21. Kings Mountain (5-1)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated North Gaston 65-0; next at Ashbrook
22. South Mecklenburg (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated West Mecklenburg 45-20; next at No. 3 Hough
23. Lincolnton (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Bessemer City 37-0; next vs. Shelby
24. Freedom (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Lost 42-20 to then-No. 17 Watauga; next at St. Stephens
25. Independence (4-2)
Previous rank: 11
Lost 31-7 to then-No. 14 West Charlotte; next vs. Chambers