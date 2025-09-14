North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 14, 2025
Another week has gone by in the 2025 North Carolina High School Football season and there has been little change in the Top 25 state rankings other than a couple of new entries, as Hickory and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee join our poll.
1. Grimsley (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
Idle; at Southwest Guilford
2. Cardinal Gibbons (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Southeast Raleigh 30-22; vs. Mallard Creek
3. Providence Day (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Butler 39-0; next vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
4. Hough (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Mooresville 28-21; next vs. New Bern
5. Cleveland (4-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated New Bern 46-6; next idle
6. Jacksonville (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Topsail 46-6; next at East Duplin
7. Weddington (3-1)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Crest 31-10; next at Charlotte Catholic
8. Hoggard (4-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Panther Creek 40; next idle
9. Tarboro (4-0)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated SouthWest Edgecombe 14-0; vs. Northampton County
10. Seventy-First (3-1)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Hoke County 32-15; next vs. Jack Britt
11. South Point (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Mount Pleasant 32-7; next at Ashbrook
12. Independence (3-1)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Lake Norman 26-7; next at Palisades
13. Freedom (4-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated T.C. Roberson 20-14; next vs. A.C. Reynolds
14. East Forsyth (3-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Ragsdale 38-0; next vs. Mooresville
15. Mallard Creek (3-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated then-No. 6 Myers Park 20-13; next at Cardinal Gibbons
16. Clayton (3-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated West Johnston 55-2; next vs. Fuquay-Varina
17. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Kings Mountain 28-21
18. Myers Park (3-1)
Previous rank: 6
Lost 20-13 to Mallard Creek; next at Charlotte Christian
19. Watauga (3-0)
Previous rank: 21
Idle; at Erwin
20. Jordan (4-0)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Riverside-Durham by forfeit; at Apex
21. East Lincoln (4-0)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Bandys 56-34; next at North Lincoln
22. Southeast Raleigh (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
Lost 30-22 to No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons; next at Garner
23. Crest (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
Lost 31-10 to No, 8 Weddington; next idle
24. Hickory (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Newton-Conover 42-14; next vs. Foard
25. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (2-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Ambassdor Christian 42-0; next at No. 3 Providence Day