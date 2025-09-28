North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 28, 2025
Many members last week's of the North Carolina High School football Top 25 Rankings were idle last week and most of the others had easier match-ups. One Top 25 game, however, was a battled of ranked teams as then- No. 23 West Charlotte throttled then No. 11-Mallard Creek, 32-9.
Those teams saw their standing in the rankings change dramatically, but not much else was altered.
1. Grimsley (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Western Guilford 66-6; next vs. Varina (Va.)
2. Providence Day (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Cannon School 55-21 next idle
3. Hough (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated West Mecklenburg 43-0; next idle
4. Cleveland (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated South Garner 42-28; next vs. Fuquay-Varina
5. Cardinal Gibbons (4-1)
Previous rank: 5
Idle; next at Ambassador Christian
6. Weddington (4-1)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Sun Valley 21-6; next at Marvin Ridge
7. Jacksonville (4-0)
Previous rank: 7
Idle; next at New Bern
8. Hoggard (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated West Brunswick 34-7; next at New Hanover
9. Tarboro (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Idle; next at Greene Central
10. Seventy-First (4-1)
Previous rank: 10
Idle; next vs. Douglas Byrd
11. Independence (4-1)
Previous rank: 12
Idle; at West Charlotte
12. Freedom (5-0)
Previous rank: 13
Idle; next vs. Watauga
13. Ashbrook (6-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated North Gaston 20-14; next idle
14. West Charlotte (4-2)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated then-No. 11 Mallard Creek 32-9; next vs. Independence
15. Clayton (5-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Smithfield-Selma 43-7; next at Southeast Raleigh
16. Myers Park (4-1)
Previous rank: 16
Idle; next vs. Garinger
17. Watauga (5-0)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Asheville 49-7; next at No. 12 Freedom
18. Mallard Creek (4-2)
Previous rank: 11
Lost 32-9 to then-No. 23 West Charlotte; next vs. North Mecklenburg
19. Jordan (6-0)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Apex Friendship 28-7; next vs. Green Hope
20. East Lincoln (6-0)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Bunker Hill 57-0; next vs. West Iredell
21. Crest (3-1)
Previous rank: 20
Game postponed; next vs. Forestview on Monday, vs. South Point on Friday
22. Hickory (5-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated North Lincoln 49-6; nexr vs. Maiden
23. South Point (4-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Huss 53-6; next at No. 21 Crest
24. Millbrook (5-0)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Rolesville 28-7; next vs. Leesville Road
25. Kings Mountain (4-1)
Previous rank: 25
Idle; next vs. North Gaston