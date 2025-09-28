High School

North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 28, 2025

West Charlotte jumps nine spots to No. 14 after routing then No. 11 Mallard Creek

Mike Duprez

Ashbrook football hosted South Point in their Big South 5A/6A opener in Gastonia. The Green Wave won 20-14 to claim their third straight win in the series.
Ashbrook football hosted South Point in their Big South 5A/6A opener in Gastonia. The Green Wave won 20-14 to claim their third straight win in the series. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many members last week's of the North Carolina High School football Top 25 Rankings were idle last week and most of the others had easier match-ups. One Top 25 game, however, was a battled of ranked teams as then- No. 23 West Charlotte throttled then No. 11-Mallard Creek, 32-9.

Those teams saw their standing in the rankings change dramatically, but not much else was altered.

1. Grimsley (5-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Western Guilford 66-6; next vs. Varina (Va.)

2. Providence Day (6-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Cannon School 55-21 next idle

3. Hough (6-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated West Mecklenburg 43-0; next idle

4. Cleveland (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated South Garner 42-28; next vs. Fuquay-Varina

5. Cardinal Gibbons (4-1)

Previous rank: 5

Idle; next at Ambassador Christian

6. Weddington (4-1)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Sun Valley 21-6; next at Marvin Ridge

7. Jacksonville (4-0)

Previous rank: 7

Idle; next at New Bern

8. Hoggard (5-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated West Brunswick 34-7; next at New Hanover

9. Tarboro (5-0)

Previous rank: 9

Idle; next at Greene Central

10. Seventy-First (4-1)

Previous rank: 10

Idle; next vs. Douglas Byrd

11. Independence (4-1)

Previous rank: 12

Idle; at West Charlotte

12. Freedom (5-0)

Previous rank: 13

Idle; next vs. Watauga

13. Ashbrook (6-0)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated North Gaston 20-14; next idle

14. West Charlotte (4-2)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated then-No. 11 Mallard Creek 32-9; next vs. Independence

15. Clayton (5-1)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Smithfield-Selma 43-7; next at Southeast Raleigh

16. Myers Park (4-1)

Previous rank: 16

Idle; next vs. Garinger

17. Watauga (5-0)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Asheville 49-7; next at No. 12 Freedom

18. Mallard Creek (4-2)

Previous rank: 11

Lost 32-9 to then-No. 23 West Charlotte; next vs. North Mecklenburg

19. Jordan (6-0)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Apex Friendship 28-7; next vs. Green Hope

20. East Lincoln (6-0)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Bunker Hill 57-0; next vs. West Iredell

21. Crest (3-1)

Previous rank: 20

Game postponed; next vs. Forestview on Monday, vs. South Point on Friday

22. Hickory (5-1)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated North Lincoln 49-6; nexr vs. Maiden

23. South Point (4-1)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Huss 53-6; next at No. 21 Crest

24. Millbrook (5-0)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Rolesville 28-7; next vs. Leesville Road

25. Kings Mountain (4-1)

Previous rank: 25

Idle; next vs. North Gaston

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina