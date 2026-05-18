The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules.

The Regional Round starts on May 19th. The winner of these regional round games will be playing for a state championship next week.

The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington and North Main Athletic Complex in Holly Springs.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round

May 8: Second Round

May 12: Third Round

May 15: Fourth Round

May 19-23: Regional Round

May 27-30: State Championship Round

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 18

NCHSAA CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Regional Round

No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 5 East Columbus

No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 2 Chatham Charter

Regional Round

No. 5 Perquimans vs. No. 2 Rosewood

No. 1 Cherryville vs. No. 6 Cornerstone Charter Academy

Regional Round

No. 6 Midway vs. No. 4 Whiteville

No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 2 East Rutherford

Regional Round

No. 1 Bunn vs. No. 6 Southwestern Randolph

No. 2 Burns vs. No. 4 Lincoln Charter

Regional Round

No. 3 Rockingham County vs. No. 9 Seaforth

No. 1 North Lincoln vs. No. 2 South Point

Regional Round

No. 2 Southern Lee vs. No. 12 Southern Alamance

No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 South Caldwell

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 2 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 5 Marvin Ridge

No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 5 Holly Springs

Regional Round

No. 2 Myers Park vs. No. 1 Providence

No. 7 Leesville Road vs. No. 1 Corinth Holders

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