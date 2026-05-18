North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 18
The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules.
The Regional Round starts on May 19th. The winner of these regional round games will be playing for a state championship next week.
The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington and North Main Athletic Complex in Holly Springs.
2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule
May 5: First Round
May 8: Second Round
May 12: Third Round
May 15: Fourth Round
May 19-23: Regional Round
May 27-30: State Championship Round
North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 18
NCHSAA CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Regional Round
No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 5 East Columbus
No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 2 Chatham Charter
NCHSAA CLASS 2A BRACKET
Regional Round
No. 5 Perquimans vs. No. 2 Rosewood
No. 1 Cherryville vs. No. 6 Cornerstone Charter Academy
NCHSAA CLASS 3A BRACKET
Regional Round
No. 6 Midway vs. No. 4 Whiteville
No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 2 East Rutherford
NCHSAA CLASS 4A BRACKET
Regional Round
No. 1 Bunn vs. No. 6 Southwestern Randolph
No. 2 Burns vs. No. 4 Lincoln Charter
NCHSAA CLASS 5A BRACKET
Regional Round
No. 3 Rockingham County vs. No. 9 Seaforth
No. 1 North Lincoln vs. No. 2 South Point
NCHSAA CLASS 6A BRACKET
Regional Round
No. 2 Southern Lee vs. No. 12 Southern Alamance
No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 South Caldwell
NCHSAA CLASS 7A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 2 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 5 Marvin Ridge
No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 5 Holly Springs
NCHSAA CLASS 8A BRACKET
Regional Round
No. 2 Myers Park vs. No. 1 Providence
No. 7 Leesville Road vs. No. 1 Corinth Holders
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.