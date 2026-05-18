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North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 18

See every matchup from all classifications throughout the North Carolina high school baseball state tournament
Brady Twombly|
Burns High baseball hosted Stuart Cramer in the NCHSAA 4A West semifinal round on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in Lawndale. The Bulldogs won 18-2 to advance to the 4A West regional championship series.
Burns High baseball hosted Stuart Cramer in the NCHSAA 4A West semifinal round on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in Lawndale. The Bulldogs won 18-2 to advance to the 4A West regional championship series. | Joe L Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules.

The Regional Round starts on May 19th. The winner of these regional round games will be playing for a state championship next week.

The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington and North Main Athletic Complex in Holly Springs.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round
May 8: Second Round
May 12: Third Round
May 15: Fourth Round
May 19-23: Regional Round
May 27-30: State Championship Round

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 18

NCHSAA CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Regional Round

No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 5 East Columbus

No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 2 Chatham Charter

NCHSAA CLASS 2A BRACKET

Regional Round

No. 5 Perquimans vs. No. 2 Rosewood

No. 1 Cherryville vs. No. 6 Cornerstone Charter Academy

NCHSAA CLASS 3A BRACKET

Regional Round

No. 6 Midway vs. No. 4 Whiteville

No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 2 East Rutherford

NCHSAA CLASS 4A BRACKET

Regional Round

No. 1 Bunn vs. No. 6 Southwestern Randolph

No. 2 Burns vs. No. 4 Lincoln Charter

NCHSAA CLASS 5A BRACKET

Regional Round

No. 3 Rockingham County vs. No. 9 Seaforth

No. 1 North Lincoln vs. No. 2 South Point

NCHSAA CLASS 6A BRACKET

Regional Round

No. 2 Southern Lee vs. No. 12 Southern Alamance

No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 South Caldwell

NCHSAA CLASS 7A BRACKET

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 2 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 5 Marvin Ridge

No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 5 Holly Springs

NCHSAA CLASS 8A BRACKET

Regional Round

No. 2 Myers Park vs. No. 1 Providence

No. 7 Leesville Road vs. No. 1 Corinth Holders

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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