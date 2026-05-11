North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11
The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedule. The third round continues on May 12.
The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule
May 5: First Round
May 8: Second Round
May 12: Third Round
May 15: Fourth Round
May 19-23: Regionals
May 27-30: State Championships
North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 Falls Lake Academy vs. No. 5 East Columbus
No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 3 Northside - Pinetown
No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 5 Chatham Central
No. 2 Chatham Charter vs. No. 3 Andrews
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 East Carteret vs. No. 9 East Wake Academy
No. 4 Voyager Academy vs. No. 12 Pamlico County
No. 3 Hobbton vs. No. 6 American Leadership Academy-Johnston
No. 2 Rosewood vs. No. 7 Manteo
No. 1 Cherryville vs. No. 9 East Wilkes
No. 4 Corvian Community School vs. No. 5 South Stanly
No. 3 Hayesville vs. No. 6 Cornerstone Charter Academy
No. 5 South Stanly vs. No. 7 Community School of Davidson
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 Ayden - Grifton vs. No. 9 South Lenoir
No. 4 Whiteville vs. No. 5 West Bladen
No. 3 Martin County vs. No. 6 Midway
No. 2 McMichael vs. No. 7 Princeton
No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 9 Union Academy
No. 4 Trinity vs. No. 12 Patton
No. 3 Surry Central vs. No. 11 Pine Lake Preparatory
No. 2 East Rutherford vs. No. 10 Polk County
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 Bunn vs. No. 9 Clinton
No. 4 Uwharrie Charter Academy vs. No. 12 Roanoke Rapids
No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe vs. No. 6 Southwestern Randolph
No. 2 Randleman vs. No. 10 Morehead
No. 1 West Stanly vs. No. 8 R-S Central
No. 4 Lincoln Charter vs. No. 12 Forbush
No. 3 Pisgah vs. No. 6 Stuart Cramer
No. 2 Burns vs. No. 7 Lake Norman Charter
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 Hunt vs. No. 9 Seaforth
No. 4 Oak Grove vs. No. 5 Currituck County
No. 3 Rockingham County vs. No. 11 Person
No. 7 C.B. Aycock vs. No. 15 South Granville
No. 1 North Lincoln vs. No. 8 North Davidson
No. 4 West Rowan vs. No. 5 East Rowan
No. 3 Crest vs. No. 6 East Lincoln
No. 2 South Point vs. No. 10 Hickory
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 J.H. Rose vs. No. 9 Triton
No. 12 Southern Alamance vs. No. 13 Middle Creek
No. 3 Terry Sanford vs. No. 11 Harnett Central
No. 2 Southern Lee vs. No. 10 Jacksonville
No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 9 Watauga
No. 4 St. Stephens vs. No. 5 Asheville
No. 3 T.C. Roberson vs. No. 6 South Caldwell
No. 2 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 7 A.C. Reynolds
CLASS 7A BRACKET
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 Ronald Reagan vs. No. 8 Lake Norman
No. 4 Cuthbertson vs. No. 5 Marvin Ridge
No. 6 Richmond vs. No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge
No. 2 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 10 A.L. Brown
No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 8 Topsail
No. 4 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Holly Springs
No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 11 Cleveland
No. 2 South Central vs. No. 7 Heritage
CLASS 8A BRACKET
Third Round - May 12
No. 1 Providence vs. No. 4 Ardrey Kell
No. 2 Myers Park vs. No. 3 West Forsyth
No. 1 Corinth Holders vs. No. 4 Broughton
No. 3 Hoggard vs. No. 7 Leesville Road
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.