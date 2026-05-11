The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedule. The third round continues on May 12.

The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round

May 8: Second Round

May 12: Third Round

May 15: Fourth Round

May 19-23: Regionals

May 27-30: State Championships

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Falls Lake Academy vs. No. 5 East Columbus

No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 3 Northside - Pinetown

No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 5 Chatham Central

No. 2 Chatham Charter vs. No. 3 Andrews

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 East Carteret vs. No. 9 East Wake Academy

No. 4 Voyager Academy vs. No. 12 Pamlico County

No. 3 Hobbton vs. No. 6 American Leadership Academy-Johnston

No. 2 Rosewood vs. No. 7 Manteo

No. 1 Cherryville vs. No. 9 East Wilkes

No. 4 Corvian Community School vs. No. 5 South Stanly

No. 3 Hayesville vs. No. 6 Cornerstone Charter Academy

No. 5 South Stanly vs. No. 7 Community School of Davidson

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Ayden - Grifton vs. No. 9 South Lenoir

No. 4 Whiteville vs. No. 5 West Bladen

No. 3 Martin County vs. No. 6 Midway

No. 2 McMichael vs. No. 7 Princeton

No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 9 Union Academy

No. 4 Trinity vs. No. 12 Patton

No. 3 Surry Central vs. No. 11 Pine Lake Preparatory

No. 2 East Rutherford vs. No. 10 Polk County

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Bunn vs. No. 9 Clinton

No. 4 Uwharrie Charter Academy vs. No. 12 Roanoke Rapids

No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe vs. No. 6 Southwestern Randolph

No. 2 Randleman vs. No. 10 Morehead

No. 1 West Stanly vs. No. 8 R-S Central

No. 4 Lincoln Charter vs. No. 12 Forbush

No. 3 Pisgah vs. No. 6 Stuart Cramer

No. 2 Burns vs. No. 7 Lake Norman Charter

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Hunt vs. No. 9 Seaforth

No. 4 Oak Grove vs. No. 5 Currituck County

No. 3 Rockingham County vs. No. 11 Person

No. 7 C.B. Aycock vs. No. 15 South Granville

No. 1 North Lincoln vs. No. 8 North Davidson

No. 4 West Rowan vs. No. 5 East Rowan

No. 3 Crest vs. No. 6 East Lincoln

No. 2 South Point vs. No. 10 Hickory

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 J.H. Rose vs. No. 9 Triton

No. 12 Southern Alamance vs. No. 13 Middle Creek

No. 3 Terry Sanford vs. No. 11 Harnett Central

No. 2 Southern Lee vs. No. 10 Jacksonville

No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 9 Watauga

No. 4 St. Stephens vs. No. 5 Asheville

No. 3 T.C. Roberson vs. No. 6 South Caldwell

No. 2 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 7 A.C. Reynolds

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Ronald Reagan vs. No. 8 Lake Norman

No. 4 Cuthbertson vs. No. 5 Marvin Ridge

No. 6 Richmond vs. No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge

No. 2 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 10 A.L. Brown

No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 8 Topsail

No. 4 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Holly Springs

No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 11 Cleveland

No. 2 South Central vs. No. 7 Heritage

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Providence vs. No. 4 Ardrey Kell

No. 2 Myers Park vs. No. 3 West Forsyth

No. 1 Corinth Holders vs. No. 4 Broughton

No. 3 Hoggard vs. No. 7 Leesville Road

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