The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules. The next round continues on May 15.

The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round

May 8: Second Round

May 12: Third Round

May 15: Fourth Round

May 19-23: Regionals

May 27-30: State Championships

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Regional Round - May 15

No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 5 East Columbus

No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 2 Chatham Charter

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 5 Perquimans vs. No. 9 East Wake Academy

No. 2 Rosewood vs. No. 3 Hobbton

No. 1 Cherryville vs. No. 4 Corvian Community School

No. 6 Cornerstone Charter Academy vs. No. 7 Community School of Davidson

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Ayden - Grifton vs. No. 4 Whiteville

No. 6 Midway vs. No. 7 Princeton

No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 12 Patton

No. 2 East Rutherford vs. No. 11 Pine Lake Preparatory

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Bunn vs. No. 4 Uwharrie Charter Academy

No. 2 Randleman vs. No. 6 Southwestern Randolph

No. 1 West Stanly vs. No. 4 Lincoln Charter

No. 2 Burns vs. No. 6 Stuart Cramer

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 4 Oak Grove vs. No. 9 Seaforth

No. 3 Rockingham County vs. No. 15 South Granville

No. 1 North Lincoln vs. No. 5 East Rowan

No. 2 South Point vs. No. 3 Crest

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 J.H. Rose vs. No. 12 Southern Alamance

No. 2 Southern Lee vs. No. 3 Terry Sanford

No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 4 St. Stephens

No. 6 South Caldwell vs. No. 7 A.C. Reynolds

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Ronald Reagan vs. No. 5 Marvin Ridge

No. 2 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge

No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 5 Holly Springs

No. 2 South Central vs. No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons

Regional Round - May 15

No. 2 Myers Park vs. No. 1 Providence

No. 7 Leesville Road vs. No. 1 Corinth Holders

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