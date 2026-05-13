North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13
The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules. The next round continues on May 15.
The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule
May 5: First Round
May 8: Second Round
May 12: Third Round
May 15: Fourth Round
May 19-23: Regionals
May 27-30: State Championships
North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Regional Round - May 15
No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 5 East Columbus
No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 2 Chatham Charter
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 5 Perquimans vs. No. 9 East Wake Academy
No. 2 Rosewood vs. No. 3 Hobbton
No. 1 Cherryville vs. No. 4 Corvian Community School
No. 6 Cornerstone Charter Academy vs. No. 7 Community School of Davidson
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 Ayden - Grifton vs. No. 4 Whiteville
No. 6 Midway vs. No. 7 Princeton
No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 12 Patton
No. 2 East Rutherford vs. No. 11 Pine Lake Preparatory
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 Bunn vs. No. 4 Uwharrie Charter Academy
No. 2 Randleman vs. No. 6 Southwestern Randolph
No. 1 West Stanly vs. No. 4 Lincoln Charter
No. 2 Burns vs. No. 6 Stuart Cramer
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 4 Oak Grove vs. No. 9 Seaforth
No. 3 Rockingham County vs. No. 15 South Granville
No. 1 North Lincoln vs. No. 5 East Rowan
No. 2 South Point vs. No. 3 Crest
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 J.H. Rose vs. No. 12 Southern Alamance
No. 2 Southern Lee vs. No. 3 Terry Sanford
No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 4 St. Stephens
No. 6 South Caldwell vs. No. 7 A.C. Reynolds
CLASS 7A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 Ronald Reagan vs. No. 5 Marvin Ridge
No. 2 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge
No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 5 Holly Springs
No. 2 South Central vs. No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS 8A BRACKET
Regional Round - May 15
No. 2 Myers Park vs. No. 1 Providence
No. 7 Leesville Road vs. No. 1 Corinth Holders
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.