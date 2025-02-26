North Carolina (NCHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/25/2025)
The 2025 North Carolina High School Athletic Association brackets are in and for the next three weeks the four 32-team tournaments will entertain high school boys basketball fans throughout the Tar Heel State.
The tournament starts Feb. 25 and concludes March 10-15 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the campus of Wake Forest University.
Top seeds are New Hanover and Lake Norman (4A), Swansboro and Ashbrook (3A), Farmville Central and Reidsville (2A) and Washington County and Bishop McGuinness (1A).
Defending champions are North Mecklenburg (4A), Central Cabarrus (3A), Reidsville (2A) And Wilson Prep (1A).
Check back throughout the coming weeks for updated scores and bracket updates.
Also play along with Pick 'Em, a fun and free interactive game to test your knowledge of North Carolina High School basketball.