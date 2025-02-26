High School

North Carolina (NCHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/25/2025)

Three-week, four-division, 128-team tournament ends March 10-15 on the campus of Wake Forest University

Mitch Stephens

Trinity Christian's Logan Stafford (3) led his team to a 23-8 record during the regular season in NCHSAA play
Trinity Christian's Logan Stafford (3) led his team to a 23-8 record during the regular season in NCHSAA play / Photo: Anthony Wooten

The 2025 North Carolina High School Athletic Association brackets are in and for the next three weeks the four 32-team tournaments will entertain high school boys basketball fans throughout the Tar Heel State.

The tournament starts Feb. 25 and concludes March 10-15 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the campus of Wake Forest University.

Top seeds are New Hanover and Lake Norman (4A), Swansboro and Ashbrook (3A), Farmville Central and Reidsville (2A) and Washington County and Bishop McGuinness (1A).

Defending champions are North Mecklenburg (4A), Central Cabarrus (3A), Reidsville (2A) And Wilson Prep (1A).

Check back throughout the coming weeks for updated scores and bracket updates.

Also play along with Pick 'Em, a fun and free interactive game to test your knowledge of North Carolina High School basketball.

2025 NCHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

NCHSAA 4A boys basketball
Pick 'Em

NCHSAA 3A boys basketball
Pick 'Em

NCHSAA 2A boys basketball
Pick 'Em

NCHSAA 1A boys basketball
Pick 'Em

