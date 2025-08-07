North Carolina’s First High School NIL Year Included 12 Athletes, One $1.2 Million Deal
North Carolina’s first school year with legalized Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights for high school student-athletes is officially in the books — and the numbers are eye-catching.
According to a report from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, shared by WHQR Public Media, 12 athletes from 11 schools signed a combined 17 NIL deals during the 2023-24 academic year. Most of the deals included in the report were modest, but there was one whopping two-year, $1.2 million agreement involving a high school football quarterback — a sum more commonly seen in major college athletics.
The Quarterback Who Opened the Door
The report did not name athletes or sponsors, but it is widely believed to be Grimsley quarterback Faizon Brandon.
Brandon's family filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Education when it initially rejected a proposal to make NIL opportunities legal in the state. At the time, Brandon was reportedly close to a seven-figure NIL deal with a prominent national trading card company.
A Wake County judge ruled in the family’s favor last fall, prompting the board to adopt temporary NIL rules for the 2023-24 school year. Brandon’s reported deal closely aligns with the $1.2 million agreement cited in the state’s new report.
Beyond the Big Deal: Smaller NIL Agreements
While the quarterback’s contract dominated headlines, state officials emphasized it was an outlier. The next two most lucrative deals in the inaugural NIL class were worth $10,000 each. All other arrangements were for the value of products or services — such as sports drinks, apparel, or other athletic gear.
The deals spanned multiple sports, reflecting a mix of individual sponsorships rather than a rush of large-scale endorsements.
Clean Start With No Violations Reported
The Department of Public Instruction found no instances of NIL rule violations in the first year. That means all athletes met eligibility standards, avoided prohibited products, and remained in good academic standing while fulfilling their endorsement agreements.
The clean compliance record is notable, given early concerns from school administrators about potential recruiting advantages or rule abuses.
What’s Next for High School NIL in North Carolina?
The state board had originally intended to prohibit NIL for the 2024-25 school year while crafting permanent regulations. However, the Brandon ruling forced a change of course, and temporary rules were enacted instead.
As the NIL era moves into its second year, North Carolina now joins a growing list of states navigating the balance between athlete opportunity, competitive equity, and academic integrity.