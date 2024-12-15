North Carolina State Playoffs: Defending Champions Fall as New Contenders Rise
When the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs began, there were four defending champions.
Now there are none.
Reidsville went down in a second-round shocker to East Rutherford. Mount Airy, a two-time defending 1-A champion, went out in the fourth round to Corvian Community. Hickory (3-A) and Weddington (4-A) were ousted Friday night.
Here are our takeaways.
West Charlotte dumps Hickory
In one of the all-time performances, West Charlotte’s defense ruled the day as the Lions overpowered Hickory 36-20, ending the Red Tornadoes’ 30-game winning streak. Hickory quarterback Brady Stober had put up ridiculous numbers all season but in this semifinal game, he was held to 239 yards passing and no touchdowns.
The Lions were great on offense, too. Quarterback Jamouri Nichols was 13-of-15 for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown. K.D. Cotton caught both touchdown passes – 49 and 78 yards. Emory McClain, Jr. ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
All told, the Lions had 497 yards.
The Lions will be in their first state championship game since 2006. Lions coach Sam Greiner won a state title at Harding in 2017, that school’s first championship in 64 years. Clearly, he can coach.
Grimsley ousts Weddington
Grimsley got another chance at Weddington and the Whirlies came from behind to win 35-23, avenging last season’s semifinal loss.
The Whirlies trailed 17-7 but Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon led them back with a near-perfect game. Brandon was 16-of-18 for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. Most of that went to Kaden Catoe, who had 7 catches for 188 yards and all 3 touchdowns.
Mitchell Summers carried 20 times for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Seventy-First flexes its power
Jacksonville, with its potent running game featuring two 1,000-yard rushers, figured to pose a challenge for Seventy-First.
Instead, the undefeated Falcons walloped the Cardinals 43-7. Quarterback DeAndre Nance and running backs Donavan Frederick and Jayson Franklin combined for most of the Falcons’ 324 rushing yards.
The Cardinals managed just 158 total yards and avoided a shutout on a touchdown run by North Carolina commit Demon June.
Corvian Community makes history
Corvian Community rallied for a 28-19 win over Mountain Heritage, becoming the first charter school in North Carolina to reach a state championship game.
The undefeated Cardinals showed resiliency by bouncing back twice. Trailing 7-0 late in the first half and pinned at their own 2, the Cardinals marched 98 yards. Quarterback A.J. Jackson capped the drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Noah Best.
Cameron Johnson’s 65-yard touchdown run erased a 19-14 deficit. Best added a 34-yard touchdown run and Jackson tossed a two-point conversion pass to Johnson.
Mountain Heritage’s Cason Jones ran 49 yards for a touchdown and threw a 24-yard halfback for a touchdown to Sawyer Atkins. Quarterback Brandon Quinn ran 71 yards for a touchdown.
Jayden Summers led Corvian’s defense with 16 tackles.
Northeastern gets Whiteville again
Northeastern knocked off Whiteville in the 2-A semifinals for the second year in a row. This time it was 24-14.
The undefeated Eagles took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, with both scores set up by Wolfpack fumbles.
Northeastern stayed in front the whole game but Whiteville kept it close. Tyell Saunders had a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Eagles quarterback Trevaris Jones threw for 224 yards and a touchdown.