Providence Day four-star Gordon Sellars chooses Clemson
Providence Day four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars, one of the top high school football players in North Carolina, announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday during a livestream from the school hosted by On3.
“For the next three to four years, I will be taking my academic talents to Clemson University,” Sellars said.
Speculation abounded that Sellars would choose the Tigers after the 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior narrowed his choices to six schools. The others were Michigan, reigning CFP national champion Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina A&T.
“It’s a brotherhood,” Sellars said. “Every time I go there it just feels like the right place. …”
Sellars continues the trend of elite Providence Day receivers who have moved on to power-4 programs. Two of those receivers, Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp, had 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 when the Chargers won their second consecutive NCISAA 4-A state championship. Goodwin signed with Michigan along with Chargers’ quarterback Jadyn Davis. Shipp signed with North Carolina.
After playing behind Goodwin and Shipp his first two seasons, Sellars blossomed as the Chargers’ No. 1 receiver during his junior year in 2024. He caught 50 passes for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Sellars caught 22 passes for 507 yards and 4 touchdowns during his sophomore season.
A total of 28 schools made offers to Sellars, including many of the top programs in the country. Penn State, North Carolina, Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas were among the schools that made offers to Sellars.