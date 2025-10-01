High School

High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

Malvern Prep debuts at No. 8; fellow Keystone State team La Salle College Prep drops to No. 6

René Ferrán

Malvern Prep's 31-24 win over Gonzaga has the teams swapping spots in this week's Mid-Atlantic Region rankings, with the Friars jumping to No. 8 and Gonzaga dropping out.
Malvern Prep's 31-24 win over Gonzaga has the teams swapping spots in this week's Mid-Atlantic Region rankings, with the Friars jumping to No. 8 and Gonzaga dropping out. / Photo by Jimmy Jones.

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).

High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (4-1) (No. 2 nationally)

2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (4-0) (No. 11 nationally)

3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (5-0) (No. 21 nationally)

4. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (5-0)

5. Harrisburg (Pa.) (6-0)

6. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (4-1)

7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (4-1)

8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (4-1)

9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (6-0)

10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (3-1)

Under Consideration

Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)

Bridgeport (W.V.)

Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

Coatesville (Pa.)

Easton (Pa.)

Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

Hough (N.C.)

Maury (Norfolk, Va.)

Summerville (S.C.)

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Maryland