High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (4-1) (No. 2 nationally)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (4-0) (No. 11 nationally)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (5-0) (No. 21 nationally)
4. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (5-0)
5. Harrisburg (Pa.) (6-0)
6. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (4-1)
7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (4-1)
8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (4-1)
9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (6-0)
10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (3-1)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Coatesville (Pa.)
Easton (Pa.)
Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)
Hough (N.C.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Summerville (S.C.)