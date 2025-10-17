Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled for Friday, October 17 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week include No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons traveling to Middle Creek as well as Southeast Raleigh hosting No. 4 Cleveland on Friday night.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Apex vs Green Level
Athens Drive vs Rolesville
Beddingfield vs Tarboro
Broughton vs Wakefield
Bunn vs Nash Central
C.B. Aycock vs James Kenan
Cape Fear vs Gray's Creek
Cardinal Gibbons vs Middle Creek
Carrboro vs Orange
Cedar Ridge vs J.F. Webb
Chatham Central vs South Stokes
Cleveland vs Southeast Raleigh
Clinton vs East Duplin
Corinth Holders vs Leesville Road
Douglas Byrd vs South View
E.E. Smith vs Seventy-First
East Bladen vs Lakewood
East Chapel Hill vs Riverside-Durham
East Wake vs Franklinton
Eastern Alamance vs Walter M. Williams
Eastern Wayne vs North Pitt
Enloe vs Millbrook
Fike vs Southern Wayne
Fuquay-Varina vs Smithfield-Selma
Garner Magnet vs South Garner
Goldsboro vs Princeton
Green Hope vs Willow Spring
Harnett Central vs Lee County
Heritage vs Vance County
Hillside vs Southern Durham
Hobbton vs West Columbus
Hoke County vs Richmond
Holly Springs vs Sanderson
Hunt vs Northern Nash
Jack Britt vs Overhills
Jordan vs Panther Creek
Jordan-Matthews vs Southwestern Randolph
KIPP Pride vs Southeast Halifax
Knightdale vs Wake Forest
Louisburg vs Roanoke Rapids
Lumberton vs Terry Sanford
Midway vs Rosewood
North Duplin vs Union
North Lenoir vs West Craven
North Moore vs Northwood
North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian
Northampton County vs Northwest Halifax
Person vs Southern Alamance
Pine Forest vs Pinecrest
Ravenscroft vs Wayne Christian
Red Springs vs West Bladen
Rocky Mount vs Southern Nash
South Granville vs Seaforth
South Johnston vs Western Harnett
SouthWest Edgecombe vs Washington
Spring Creek vs Wallace-Rose Hill
St. Pauls vs Westover
Triton vs Union Pines
Warren County vs Weldon
West Johnston vs Southern Lee