Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Cleveland Rams vs Pinecrest Patriots - Aug 22, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled for Friday, October 17 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons is traveling to Middle Creek as well as Southeast Raleigh hosting No. 4 Cleveland on Friday night.

Apex vs Green Level

Athens Drive vs Rolesville

Beddingfield vs Tarboro

Broughton vs Wakefield

Bunn vs Nash Central

C.B. Aycock vs James Kenan

Cape Fear vs Gray's Creek

Cardinal Gibbons vs Middle Creek

Carrboro vs Orange

Cedar Ridge vs J.F. Webb

Chatham Central vs South Stokes

Cleveland vs Southeast Raleigh

Clinton vs East Duplin

Corinth Holders vs Leesville Road

Douglas Byrd vs South View

E.E. Smith vs Seventy-First

East Bladen vs Lakewood

East Chapel Hill vs Riverside-Durham

East Wake vs Franklinton

Eastern Alamance vs Walter M. Williams

Eastern Wayne vs North Pitt

Enloe vs Millbrook

Fike vs Southern Wayne

Fuquay-Varina vs Smithfield-Selma

Garner Magnet vs South Garner

Goldsboro vs Princeton

Green Hope vs Willow Spring

Harnett Central vs Lee County

Heritage vs Vance County

Hillside vs Southern Durham

Hobbton vs West Columbus

Hoke County vs Richmond

Holly Springs vs Sanderson

Hunt vs Northern Nash

Jack Britt vs Overhills

Jordan vs Panther Creek

Jordan-Matthews vs Southwestern Randolph

KIPP Pride vs Southeast Halifax

Knightdale vs Wake Forest

Louisburg vs Roanoke Rapids

Lumberton vs Terry Sanford

Midway vs Rosewood

North Duplin vs Union

North Lenoir vs West Craven

North Moore vs Northwood

North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian

Northampton County vs Northwest Halifax

Person vs Southern Alamance

Pine Forest vs Pinecrest

Ravenscroft vs Wayne Christian

Red Springs vs West Bladen

Rocky Mount vs Southern Nash

South Granville vs Seaforth

South Johnston vs Western Harnett

SouthWest Edgecombe vs Washington

Spring Creek vs Wallace-Rose Hill

St. Pauls vs Westover

Triton vs Union Pines

Warren County vs Weldon

West Johnston vs Southern Lee

