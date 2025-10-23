High School

Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025

Get Raleigh Metro schedules and scores as the North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 10 of the 2025 season on October 23-24

Tarboro Vikings vs Havelock Rams - Sep 5, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled from Thursday, October 23, to Friday, October 24, in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked teams as No. 9 Tarboro travels to Ayden - Grifton and No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons hosts Sanderson on Friday, October 24th.

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

There is one Raleigh high school football game in North Carolina on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Triton vs South Johnston

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 63 Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by Sanderson vs Cardinal Gibbons at 7:00 PM.

American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Roanoke Rapids

Apex vs Panther Creek

Athens Drive vs Broughton

Ayden - Grifton vs Tarboro

Beddingfield vs Kinston

Bunn vs Louisburg

C.B. Aycock vs Fike

Cape Fear vs Terry Sanford

Cardinal Gibbons vs Sanderson

Carrboro vs Cedar Ridge

Cary vs Middle Creek

Chatham Central vs South Davidson

Chapel Hill vs Riverside-Durham

Clayton vs Garner Magnet

Cleveland vs Smithfield-Selma

Clinton vs Heide Trask

Corinth Holders vs Enloe

Douglas Byrd vs E.E. Smith

East Bladen vs Union

East Chapel Hill vs Southern Durham

East Columbus vs North Duplin

East Wake vs Vance County

Eastern Alamance vs Graham

Eastern Randolph vs North Moore

Eastern Wayne vs Washington

Franklinton vs Wake Forest

Fuquay - Varina vs South Garner

Goldsboro vs Spring Creek

Gray's Creek vs Purnell Swett

Green Level vs Jordan

Harnett Central vs Southern Lee

Harrells Christian Academy vs Ravenscroft

Heritage vs Knightdale

Hillside vs Northern

Hobbton vs Lakewood

Hoke County vs Pinecrest

Holly Springs vs Trinity Christian

Hunt vs Rocky Mount

J.F. Webb vs Seaforth

Jack Britt vs Pine Forest

James Kenan vs Princeton

KIPP Pride vs Warren County

Lee County vs Union Pines

Leesville Road vs Rolesville

Millbrook vs Wakefield

Nash Central vs Wake Preparatory Academy

North Edgecombe vs Washington County

North Johnston vs North Lenoir

North Raleigh Christian Academy vs South Wake

Northampton County vs Southeast Halifax

Northern Nash vs Southern Nash

Northwood vs Southwestern Randolph

Northwest Halifax vs Weldon

Orange vs South Granville

Overhills vs Richmond

Person vs Southeast Alamance

Red Springs vs Whiteville

Rosewood vs Wallace-Rose Hill

Seventy-First vs Westover

South View vs St. Pauls

SouthWest Edgecombe vs West Craven

Wake Christian Academy vs St. David's

West Johnston vs Western Harnett

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

