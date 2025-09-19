Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

High School

There are 64 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

Apex vs Jordan

Apex Friendship vs Green Hope

Athens Drive vs Millbrook

Beddingfield vs Louisburg

Broughton vs Enloe

C.B. Aycock vs Hunt

Cape Fear vs Pine Forest

Cardinal Gibbons vs Mallard Creek

Cary vs East Wake

Cary Christian vs Wake Christian Academy

Cedar Ridge vs Northwest Halifax

Chapel Hill vs Sanderson

Chatham Central vs North Stokes

Clayton vs Fuquay - Varina

Clinton vs Whiteville

Corinth Holders vs Rolesville

Covenant Day vs Trinity Christian

Douglas Byrd vs Red Springs

E.E. Smith vs Gray's Creek

East Chapel Hill vs Mount Zion Christian Academy

East Columbus vs Hobbton

Eastern Alamance vs Southern Alamance

Eastern Guilford vs Orange

Eastern Wayne vs North Johnston

Enloe vs Broughton

Fike vs Rocky Mount

Forest Hills vs Hoke County

Franklinton vs Riverside-Durham

Fuquay - Varina vs Clayton

Garner Magnet vs Southeast Raleigh

Goldsboro vs Rosewood

Gray's Creek vs E.E. Smith

Green Hope vs Apex Friendship

Green Level vs Panther Creek

Harnett Central vs South Johnston

Harrells Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian

Heritage vs Holly Springs

Hertford County vs Roanoke Rapids

Hickory Grove Christian vs Harrells Christian Academy

Hillside vs Wake Forest

Hobbton vs East Columbus

Hoke County vs Forest Hills

Holly Springs vs Heritage

Howard vs KIPP Pride

Hunt vs C.B. Aycock

J.H. Rose vs Middle Creek

Jack Britt vs Seventy-First

James Kenan vs Spring Creek

Jordan vs Apex

Jordan-Matthews vs Providence Grove

KIPP Pride vs Howard

Knightdale vs South Granville

Lakewood vs North Duplin

Lee County vs Triton

Leesville Road vs Wakefield

Louisburg vs Beddingfield

Mallard Creek vs Cardinal Gibbons

Middle Creek vs J.H. Rose

Midway vs Princeton

Millbrook vs Athens Drive

Mount Zion Christian Academy vs East Chapel Hill

Nash Central vs Warren County

North Duplin vs Lakewood

North Edgecombe vs Wake Preparatory Academy

North Johnston vs Eastern Wayne

North Lenoir vs SouthWest Edgecombe

North Moore vs Seaforth

North Stokes vs Chatham Central

North Surry vs Northwood

Northeast Guilford vs Southern Durham

Northern vs Triangle Math and Science Academy

Northern Nash vs South Central

Northampton County vs Tarboro

Northwood vs North Surry

Orange vs Eastern Guilford

Overhills vs South View

Pamlico County vs Southeast Halifax

Panther Creek vs Green Level

Person vs Western Alamance

Pine Forest vs Cape Fear

Pinecrest vs Scotland

Princeton vs Midway

Providence Grove vs Jordan-Matthews

Red Springs vs Douglas Byrd

Riverside-Durham vs Franklinton

Roanoke Rapids vs Hertford County

Rocky Mount vs Fike

Rolesville vs Corinth Holders

Rosewood vs Goldsboro

Sanderson vs Chapel Hill

Scotland vs Pinecrest

Seaforth vs North Moore

Southeast Halifax vs Pamlico County

Southeast Raleigh vs Garner Magnet

South Central vs Northern Nash

South Garner vs Smithfield-Selma

South Granville vs Knightdale

South Johnston vs Harnett Central

South View vs Overhills

Southern Alamance vs Eastern Alamance

Southern Durham vs Northeast Guilford

Southern Lee vs Western Harnett

Southern Nash vs Southern Wayne

Southern Wayne vs Southern Nash

SouthWest Edgecombe vs North Lenoir

Seventy-First vs Jack Britt

Smithfield-Selma vs South Garner

Spring Creek vs James Kenan

Tarboro vs Northampton County

Terry Sanford vs Westover

Triangle Math and Science Academy vs Northern

Trinity Christian vs Covenant Day

Triton vs Lee County

Union vs West Bladen

Union Pines vs West Johnston

Wake Christian Academy vs Cary Christian

Wake Forest vs Hillside

Wake Preparatory Academy vs North Edgecombe

Wakefield vs Leesville Road

Warren County vs Nash Central

West Bladen vs Union

West Johnston vs Union Pines

Western Alamance vs Person

Western Harnett vs Southern Lee

Westover vs Terry Sanford

Whiteville vs Clinton

