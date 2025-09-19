Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 15 Mallard Creek is traveling to No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, September 19, 2025.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
Apex vs Jordan
Apex Friendship vs Green Hope
Athens Drive vs Millbrook
Beddingfield vs Louisburg
C.B. Aycock vs Hunt
Cape Fear vs Pine Forest
Cardinal Gibbons vs Mallard Creek
Cary vs East Wake
Cary Christian vs Wake Christian Academy
Cedar Ridge vs Northwest Halifax
Chapel Hill vs Sanderson
Chatham Central vs North Stokes
Clayton vs Fuquay - Varina
Clinton vs Whiteville
Corinth Holders vs Rolesville
Covenant Day vs Trinity Christian
Douglas Byrd vs Red Springs
E.E. Smith vs Gray's Creek
East Chapel Hill vs Mount Zion Christian Academy
East Columbus vs Hobbton
Eastern Alamance vs Southern Alamance
Eastern Guilford vs Orange
Eastern Wayne vs North Johnston
Fike vs Rocky Mount
Forest Hills vs Hoke County
Franklinton vs Riverside-Durham
Garner Magnet vs Southeast Raleigh
Goldsboro vs Rosewood
Green Level vs Panther Creek
Harnett Central vs South Johnston
Harrells Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian
Heritage vs Holly Springs
Hertford County vs Roanoke Rapids
Hillside vs Wake Forest
Howard vs KIPP Pride
J.H. Rose vs Middle Creek
Jack Britt vs Seventy-First
James Kenan vs Spring Creek
Jordan-Matthews vs Providence Grove
Knightdale vs South Granville
Lakewood vs North Duplin
Lee County vs Triton
Leesville Road vs Wakefield
Midway vs Princeton
Nash Central vs Warren County
North Edgecombe vs Wake Preparatory Academy
North Lenoir vs SouthWest Edgecombe
North Moore vs Seaforth
North Surry vs Northwood
Northeast Guilford vs Southern Durham
Northern vs Triangle Math and Science Academy
Northern Nash vs South Central
Northampton County vs Tarboro
Overhills vs South View
Pamlico County vs Southeast Halifax
Person vs Western Alamance
Pinecrest vs Scotland
South Garner vs Smithfield-Selma
Southern Lee vs Western Harnett
Southern Nash vs Southern Wayne
Terry Sanford vs Westover
Union vs West Bladen
