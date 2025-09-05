Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Charlotte Metro, including seven games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The match up of the week is a clash of two ranked teams as No. 12 Hoggard is hosting No. 14 Clayton on Friday, September 5.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Athens Drive vs Green Hope
Bartlett Yancey vs Northwood
Broughton vs Sanderson
Cannon vs Ravenscroft
Carrboro vs Chapel Hill
Clayton vs Hoggard
Dudley vs Hillside
East Columbus vs Chatham Central
East Wake vs Southeast Raleigh
Eastern Alamance vs Central Davidson
Eastern Randolph vs Union Pines
Fike vs Ayden - Grifton
Fuquay - Varina vs Triton
Graham vs East Chapel Hill
Gray's Creek vs South View
Green Level vs Enloe
Harnett Central vs Smithfield-Selma
Heritage vs Leesville Road
Hobbton vs Dixon
Holly Springs vs Apex
Hunt vs Martin County
Hunt vs Riverside
J.F. Webb vs Bunn
Jack Britt vs Cape Fear
James Kenan vs Southern Nash
Jordan vs Vance County
KIPP Pride vs Gates County
Kinston vs North Lenoir
Lakewood vs Midway
Lee County vs Overhills
Louisburg vs Northampton County
Middle Creek vs Garner Magnet
Millbrook vs Wake Forest
Mount Zion Christian Academy vs Northern
North Edgecombe vs Beddingfield
North Johnston vs Rosewood
North Moore vs West Davidson
North Raleigh Christian Academy vs High Point Christian Academy
North Stokes vs Jordan-Matthews
North Wake vs Harrells Christian Academy
Northern Nash vs Cleveland
Orange vs Walter M. Williams
Panther Creek vs Knightdale
Pinecrest vs Davie County
Purnell Swett vs Douglas Byrd
Red Springs vs St. Pauls
Riverside-Durham vs Person
Rocky Mount vs Nash Central
Seaforth vs Princeton
Seventy-First vs Pine Forest
South Garner vs Corinth Holders
South Granville vs Franklinton
Southern Durham vs Cardinal Gibbons
Southern Lee vs Apex Friendship
Southern Wayne vs Goldsboro
Spring Creek vs North Duplin
Tarboro vs Havelock
Terry Sanford vs E.E. Smith
Triangle Math and Science Academy vs GRACE Christian
Union vs Bear Grass Charter
Wake Christian Academy vs Faith Christian
Wallace-Rose Hill vs Clinton
Western Harnett vs Cedar Ridge
Westover vs Lumberton
Willow Spring vs Cary
