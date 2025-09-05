High School

Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Raleigh Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to week 3 of the 2025 season on September 5

Brady Twombly

Hoggard's #8 Tamear Webb fights for yards as Hoggard took on Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A State Playoff Semi Final game Friday Dec. 1, 2023 at Hoggard's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard won 41-20 to become the 2023 NCHSAA 4A East Champions. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS
There are 65 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Charlotte Metro, including seven games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

The match up of the week is a clash of two ranked teams as No. 12 Hoggard is hosting No. 14 Clayton on Friday, September 5.

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

Athens Drive vs Green Hope

Bartlett Yancey vs Northwood

Broughton vs Sanderson

Cannon vs Ravenscroft

Carrboro vs Chapel Hill

Clayton vs Hoggard

Dudley vs Hillside

East Columbus vs Chatham Central

East Wake vs Southeast Raleigh

Eastern Alamance vs Central Davidson

Eastern Randolph vs Union Pines

Fike vs Ayden - Grifton

Fuquay - Varina vs Triton

Graham vs East Chapel Hill

Gray's Creek vs South View

Green Level vs Enloe

Harnett Central vs Smithfield-Selma

Heritage vs Leesville Road

Hobbton vs Dixon

Holly Springs vs Apex

Hunt vs Martin County

Hunt vs Riverside

J.F. Webb vs Bunn

Jack Britt vs Cape Fear

James Kenan vs Southern Nash

Jordan vs Vance County

KIPP Pride vs Gates County

Kinston vs North Lenoir

Lakewood vs Midway

Lee County vs Overhills

Louisburg vs Northampton County

Middle Creek vs Garner Magnet

Millbrook vs Wake Forest

Mount Zion Christian Academy vs Northern

North Edgecombe vs Beddingfield

North Johnston vs Rosewood

North Moore vs West Davidson

North Raleigh Christian Academy vs High Point Christian Academy

North Stokes vs Jordan-Matthews

North Wake vs Harrells Christian Academy

Northern Nash vs Cleveland

Orange vs Walter M. Williams

Panther Creek vs Knightdale

Pinecrest vs Davie County

Purnell Swett vs Douglas Byrd

Red Springs vs St. Pauls

Riverside-Durham vs Person

Rocky Mount vs Nash Central

Seaforth vs Princeton

Seventy-First vs Pine Forest

South Garner vs Corinth Holders

South Granville vs Franklinton

Southern Durham vs Cardinal Gibbons

Southern Lee vs Apex Friendship

Southern Wayne vs Goldsboro

Spring Creek vs North Duplin

Tarboro vs Havelock

Terry Sanford vs E.E. Smith

Triangle Math and Science Academy vs GRACE Christian

Union vs Bear Grass Charter

Wake Christian Academy vs Faith Christian

Wallace-Rose Hill vs Clinton

Western Harnett vs Cedar Ridge

Westover vs Lumberton

Willow Spring vs Cary

