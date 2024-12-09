Recruiting messages getting through to North Carolina 4-star OL Leo Delaney
The late November release of a top eight still holds firm for Leo Delaney (6-6, 290), but some messages are resonating more distinctly for the four-star. After a half dozen game-day visits taken during the 2024 college football season, all trips are on hold until January when ACC stalwart Clemson is expected to welcome the Class of 2026 prospect again. Once the New Year begins and visits take place, the list of favorites will get narrowed down.
Teams have laid down 32 scholarships for the Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) standout, but eight are the focus: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Forming the list, Delaney made the rounds this fall.
“I took a lot of visits,” Delany said. "I went to Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, NC State, Clemson, and South Carolina.”
The trip to Athens made a strong impression.
“That was awesome,” Delaney shared. “That was my first Georgia game ever. I was there for the Black Out game; the crowd was roaring. It was easily one of my best game day visits.”
The Volunteers got the four-star in town twice.
“I went to two Tennessee games, Kent State and Alabama,” Delaney stated. “The Alabama game was a lot cooler. That was one of the closest games I have been to, and easily the loudest. Everyone was screaming. That was a cool place to be.”
Big Ten rivalry games are hard to beat.
“The Michigan visit, that was a ton of fun as well,” Delaney shared. “I went for the Michigan State game. I saw my former teammates. During the visit I saw how the coaches act. I got to see the whole fan base, and how loud they are. The stadium was jumping. That was a special place to be.”
The Tigers welcomed the four-star for an in-state rivalry game.
“That was really fun,” Delaney said. “I went there for the South Carolina and Stanford games. The South Carolina game was a rivalry atmosphere. Clemson feels like an amazing place to be. Their fans love the program. Everything feels like family there.”
Asked what impresses him most during a visit, Delaney replied, “The thing I look for is the culture. If a program has a great culture that I fall in love with, I walk away with that in mind.”
An update on where Delaney stands with his favorites was given, “I have my top eight released. From here I am narrowing it down, official visits and then I will commit after that.”
Delaney continued, “The hardest reaching out are Michigan, Clemson, Tennessee, Penn State, NC State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. All of my top eight are coming at me the hardest, but in that order on how hard.”
Asked about the messaging from college programs on how he would be utilized and developed, Delaney broke down that topic.
“Definitely Clemson and Michigan,” Delaney shared. “They are doing a great job telling me what they see for me and how they would develop me.”
One visit to a favorite is penciled in, the rest will soon fill up the 2025 calendar.
“I will visit Clemson in January,” Delaney said. “With spring visits, I will try to visit as many schools as I can.”
ON THE FIELD
Fans of Delaney may not know, but he is a black belt in Jeet Kune Do. That fighting skill translates onto the gridiron.
“I think that is something that has helped me from the start,” Delaney stated. “I know people’s bodies and how they move. It also helps striking with my hands. I was fighting at a young age; I have a strong strike.”
The four-star spoke about how he took his game to the next level during the 2024 season.
“I saw the biggest improvement in my first step off the ball; I worked hard on that,” Delaney shared. “I benefited from that. I am excited to keep working on that this year. My footwork improved a lot as well.”
Some college football programs have also recruited the two-way starter as a defensive lineman. The proficiency on both sides of the ball speaks to Delaney’s overall athleticism.
“My hand striking is a strength; that is really strong,” Delaney said. "I strike and shock them. My drive is good. I can go for all four quarters, and I play both ways. I give it my all on every play.”
Delaney added, “This offseason I am working on my quick explosiveness, my footwork, and getting quicker with my feet. I want to get up to 300 pounds; that will be the dominating things for me this offseason.”