College programs jumping out for Florida 2026 4-star OL Chancellor Barclay
It is the nature of the game, and the nature of the beast within Chancellor Barclay (6-4, 295) – if you line up against the four-star offensive lineman prepare for a pounding. The First Academy (Orlando, FL) offensive lineman relishes the opportunity to mix it up with defenders routinely ending a play in a knockdown or pancake. As college scholarship opportunities continue to come Barclay’s way, an unofficial list of top schools is forming.
Holding 25 offers, teams like Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, Auburn, and Alabama are wanting the Class of 2026 talent. Another blueblood offer may be coming down the pipeline.
“A big school showing interest is Notre Dame,” Barclay said. “My mother and I went up there over the summer, we were impressed. Notre Dame is a big o-line school. I was happy with how everything went when we were there. I liked how they represented the Lord; I like their success in every field, and especially with football. My mom and I were impressed. Hopefully, they pull that trigger with an offer.”
A handful of teams are forging a bond jumping ahead of the competition.
“The teams reaching out the most – there are five big schools recruiting me and my family the most,” Barclay shared. “These colleges want to know me and my mom. With recruiting, your parents are recruited as well, especially the mom. You have to get the mom.
“Miami, Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, they have my interest in mind. They are recruiting me to see the type of player I am, the faith I have in the Lord, and they are trying to get to know me better to see how I can help improve their team.”
Barclay continued, “Another team showing a lot of interest is West Virginia. They are a big o-line school in my opinion. They are recruiting me hard. I like West Virginia. Coach Matt Moore (OL) has a standard that I like. I think they are underrated; they are a big school for me.”
Four squads were successful at getting their prized target on campus for a first-hand feel of their game-day environment.
“I went to two Florida games this season,” Barclay stated. “I went to the biggest games of the year to me, their game against Miami, that was their first game, and then I went to the A&M game. I also went to the Louisville vs. Clemson game, New Hampshire vs. UCF, and A&M’s biggest game against Texas.
“I really love the atmosphere at Texas A&M. Clemson was great; they have a great culture. I love what coach Dabo Swinney and their coaches are doing. Florida is doing great. Even with everyone doubting them, they kept on and now they are going to a bowl game. They will win eight games this season. They pushed the haters out of the way and went forward.”
The next round of visits is soon to be scheduled.
“I will go on a lot of Junior Day visits,” Barclay said. "I have to schedule everything with my parents and coaches. No visits are confirmed yet, but I will be going to schools in January.”
Barclay listed the teams he may see in early 2025, “I definitely want to visit those top six schools, especially for official visits. A&M, I was there for the game, but I want to see everything. I want to learn more about their program; hopefully I will get to visit them again. Miami, Florida, Clemson, and West Virginia – I want to visit them again to be able to understand more about the team and to help me make a decision. Those are the schools the Lord has brought me close to.
“I want to visit Alabama. They are another top school for me. I want to learn more about Alabama. Coach Chris (Kapilovic – OL) and coach (Kalen) DeBoer, I want to meet with them some more. I was there for a camp; I want to visit Alabama again.
“Alabama is Alabama, I want to learn more and see how they are building the program. Coach DeBoer did a great job in his first year there. He did a good job taking over a position that is the standard after coach (Nick) Saban left. I love what coach Chris is doing with the o-line. I hope I can visit them some more.”
