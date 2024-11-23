High School

Reidsville out in a shocker; 5 Takeaways from this week's North Carolina high school football playoffs

J.H. Rose does it again; Hough romps; Cleveland recovers and North Brunswick advances

Mike Duprez

East Rutherford running back Brandon Pinkerton rushed for 222 yards in two touchdowns in helping the Cavaliers knocking Reidsville, 27-26, in the NCHSAA state playoffs.
East Rutherford running back Brandon Pinkerton rushed for 222 yards in two touchdowns in helping the Cavaliers knocking Reidsville, 27-26, in the NCHSAA state playoffs. / Brandon Pinkerton Instagram

Some major upsets highlighted the second round of the North Carolina high school state playoffs.

Reidsville, the defending 2-A state champion, was ousted in a shocker. J.H. Rose, which entered the playoffs with a 2-8 record, pulled off its second straight upset.

Those two events head up our 5 Takeaways for the second round. Here they are:

East Rutherford stuns Reidsville

Probably no one expected to see undefeated Reidsville trailing 21-0 in the second half to three-loss East Rutherford. But there it was. Reidsville mounted a furious comeback, aided by two big turnovers, only for East Rutherford to prevail at the end, 27-26.

The Cavaliers won using smash-mouth football. They amassed 355 yards rushing and threw only one pass, completing it for 17 yards. Leading the way was 6-foot, 160-pound junior running back Brandon Pinkerton, who had 222 yards and 2 touchdowns on 38 carries. Pinkerton now has nearly 1,900 yards for the season. Blake McClellan added 113 yards on 20 carries.

East Rutherford decided that five-star tight end Kendre Harrison wasn’t going to beat them, so they blanketed him with coverage. Quarterback Dionte Neal was 9-of-17 for 95 yards with 2 interceptions. The junior two-way star did manage 124 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Harrison got Reidsville’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run after taking a direct snap. The Rams also got a touchdown. Neal stripped the ball from Pinkerton and raced 39 yards for a touchdown to cut East Rutherford’s lead to 21-14.

The Rams got to within one when Trey Slade returned a fumble 10 yards for a touchdown with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Bryson Miller’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Reidsville the lead with 5:56 left.

But Zailen Watkins scored on a 12-yard run with 2:26 remaining to put East Rutherford back in the lead and the Cavaliers picked off Neal to seal the deal.

Rose does it again, knocking off Northern Nash

A 4-8 record would almost be universally considered subpar. But not when that team is in the third round of the state playoffs.

J.H. Rose, a week after shocking No. 2 seed Northern Nash, the Rampants toppled Southern Nash 28-16. Southern Nash came into the game with a 9-2 record.

It was no fluke. The Rampants led 28-8 before Southern Nash made it closer at the end. 

Up next for the Rampants, is No. 6 seed Southern School of Energy and Sustainability.

Hough wallops Independence in battle of Charlotte powers

A battle of Charlotte-area heavyweights was no contest as Hough walloped Independence, 47-3.

It was over when Hough overwhelmed the Patriots with a 33-point first quarter. 

Hough quarterback Trey Blakeney tossed three touchdown passes, two of them to Tyran Evans, and ran for another. Jycen Anciso ran for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Just a week earlier, Independence had routed Mount Tabor 44-0.

Cleveland recovers, avoids major upset

Cleveland needed a touchdown with 20.3 seconds left to avoid one of the state’s biggest upsets ever.

The Rams didn’t get themselves in that position this week as their defense smothered Ashley in a 21-3 win. Jaylen King and Daniel Lugo each three sacks as the Rams racked up nine altogether. Porter Bennett and Theron Baptiste each had an interception.

Quarterback Jackson Byrd was 11-of-18 for 174 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

North Brunswick moves ahead in 3-A state bracket

North Brunswick was 2-5 in conference play. But the Scorpions are 2-0 in the 3-A state playoffs after their 35-26 win over Lee County. It has been a bracket full of upsets as Lee County had startled White Oak in the first round.

The Scorpions (7-5) built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of Aamere Montgomery touchdown runs. 

Lee County had pulled to within two points when Montgomery struck for a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. 

The Scorpions’ Calvin Webb ran 31 yards for a touchdown and Jonah Campbell threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kane Jenrette.

Brandon Baldwin had two rushing touchdowns for Lee County.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina