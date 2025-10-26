North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 26, 2025
The North Carolina High School Football Top 25 rankings remained mostly intact in the second-to-last week of the regular season, with then-No. 13 Myers Park falling in its bid to knockoff No. 3 Hough, as the Huskies prevailed 28-6.
Also in Top 25 action, No. 11 Ashbrook beat then-No. 16 Crest, 21-14. Reagan dropped out of the ran kings after losing, 35-0, to then-unranked West Forsyth, which joined the rankings at No. 25.
1. Grimsley (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Dudley 49-14; next at Ben L. Smith
2. Providence Day (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Charlotte Christian 46-20; next vs. Charlotte Country Day
3. Hough (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated then-No. 13 Myers Park 28-6; next vs. Hopewell
4. Cleveland (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Smithfield-Selma 62-6; at Clayton
5. Cardinal Gibbons (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Sanderson 71-13; next at Cary
6. Weddington (9-1)
Defeated Piedmont 49-0; next idle
7. Jacksonville (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated D.H. Conley 41-24; vs. White Oak
8. Hoggard (9-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated North Brunswick 35-13; next at Ashley
9. Tarboro (9-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Ayden-Grifton 41-0; next at Kinston
10. Seventy-First (7-2)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Westover 36-12; next vs. South View
11. Ashbrook (9-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated then-No. 16 Crest 21-14; next at Huss
12. West Charlotte (7-2)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Chambers 37-0; next vs. North Mecklenburg
13. Watauga (9-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated McDowell 55-21; next at St. Stephens
14. Jordan (9-0)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Green Level 62-0; next at Willow Springs
15. Hickory (8-1)
Previous rank: 17
Idle; next vs. Bandys
16. Millbrook (9-0)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Wakefield 55-0; next at Corinth Holders
17. Independence (7-2)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated North Mecklenburg 41-0; net at Butler
18. Northern Guilford (8-1)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Eastern Guilford 34-14; next at Southeast Guilford
19. Myers Park (7-2)
Previous rank: 13
Lost 28-6 to No. 3 Hough; at South Mecklenburg
20. Crest (7-2)
Previous rank: 16
Lost 21-14 to No. 11 Ashbrook; next at Kings Mountain
21. Stuart Cramer (7-2)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Cherryville 42-7; next at East Gaston
22. Reidsville (7-2)
Previous rank: 22
Idle; vs. McMichael
23. East Lincoln (9-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Maiden 35-21; next idle
24. Freedom (8-1)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Alexander Central 42-0; next vs. McDowell
25. West Forsyth (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated then-No. 20 Reagan 35-0; next at Parkland