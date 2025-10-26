High School

North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 26, 2025

Hough tops Myers Park and Ashbrook defeats Crest in Top 25 action; West Forsyth routs Regan to enter the rankings

The Cleveland Rams remain undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the Top 25. / Pam Jensen
The Cleveland Rams remain undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the Top 25. / Pam Jensen

The North Carolina High School Football Top 25 rankings remained mostly intact in the second-to-last week of the regular season, with then-No. 13 Myers Park falling in its bid to knockoff No. 3 Hough, as the Huskies prevailed 28-6.

Also in Top 25 action, No. 11 Ashbrook beat then-No. 16 Crest, 21-14. Reagan dropped out of the ran kings after losing, 35-0, to then-unranked West Forsyth, which joined the rankings at No. 25.

1. Grimsley (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Dudley 49-14; next at Ben L. Smith

2. Providence Day (9-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Charlotte Christian 46-20; next vs. Charlotte Country Day

3. Hough (9-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated then-No. 13 Myers Park 28-6; next vs. Hopewell

4. Cleveland (9-0)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Smithfield-Selma 62-6; at Clayton

5. Cardinal Gibbons (8-1)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Sanderson 71-13; next at Cary

6. Weddington (9-1)

Defeated Piedmont 49-0; next idle

7. Jacksonville (8-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated D.H. Conley 41-24; vs. White Oak

8. Hoggard (9-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated North Brunswick 35-13; next at Ashley

9. Tarboro (9-0)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Ayden-Grifton 41-0; next at Kinston

10. Seventy-First (7-2)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Westover 36-12; next vs. South View

11. Ashbrook (9-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated then-No. 16 Crest 21-14; next at Huss

12. West Charlotte (7-2)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Chambers 37-0; next vs. North Mecklenburg

13. Watauga (9-0)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated McDowell 55-21; next at St. Stephens

14. Jordan (9-0)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Green Level 62-0; next at Willow Springs

15. Hickory (8-1)

Previous rank: 17

Idle; next vs. Bandys

16. Millbrook (9-0)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Wakefield 55-0; next at Corinth Holders

17. Independence (7-2)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated North Mecklenburg 41-0; net at Butler

18. Northern Guilford (8-1)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Eastern Guilford 34-14; next at Southeast Guilford

19. Myers Park (7-2)

Previous rank: 13

Lost 28-6 to No. 3 Hough; at South Mecklenburg

20. Crest (7-2)

Previous rank: 16

Lost 21-14 to No. 11 Ashbrook; next at Kings Mountain

21. Stuart Cramer (7-2)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Cherryville 42-7; next at East Gaston

22. Reidsville (7-2)

Previous rank: 22

Idle; vs. McMichael

23. East Lincoln (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Maiden 35-21; next idle

24. Freedom (8-1)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated Alexander Central 42-0; next vs. McDowell

25. West Forsyth (7-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated then-No. 20 Reagan 35-0; next at Parkland

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

