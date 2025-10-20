High School

North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025

Mike Duprez

Ashbrook is No. 11 in the latest poll.
The top 14 teams in last week's North Carolina Top 25 high school football state rankings all won and held their ground in this week's rankings. There was some shakeup in the other half of the poll, with three new teams – No. 21 Northern Guilford, No. 22 Reidsville and No. 23 Stuart Cramer joining this week's Top 25 state rankings.

1. Grimsley (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Page 48-14; next vs. Dudley

2. Providence Day (8-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Charlotte Latin 41-0; next at Charlotte Christian

3. Hough (8-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated South Mecklenburg 42-10; nsxt at Myers Park

4. Cleveland (8-0)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Southeast Raleigh 28-10; next vs. Smithfiield-Selma

5. Cardinal Gibbons (7-1)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Middle Creek 40-14; vs. Sanderson

6. Weddington (8-1)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Porter Ridge 42-0; next vs,. Piedmont

7. Jacksonville (6-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated South Central 28-7; vs, D.H. Conley

8. Hoggard (8-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated Laney 28-14; next North Brunswick

9. Tarboro (8-0)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Beddingfield 55-0; vs. Ayden-Grifton

10. Seventy-First (6-2)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated E.E. Smith by forfeit; at Westover

11. Ashbrook (8-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Forestview 27-0; next vs. Crest

12. West Charlotte (6-2)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Butler 21-0; next at Chambers

13. Myers Park (7-1)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated West Mecklenburg 42-0; next vs. No. 3 Hough

14. Watauga (8-0)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Alexander Central 42-20; next vs. McDowell

15. Jordan (8-0)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Panther Creek 35-6; next vs. Green Level

16. Crest (7-1)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated North Gaston 76-0; next at No. 11 Ashbrook

17. Hickory (8-1)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated then-No. 17 East Lincoln 31-28; next idle

18. Millbrook (8-0)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Enloe 49-0; next vs. Wakefield

19. Independence (6-2)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated then-No. 15 Mallard Creek 35-0; next at North Mecklenburg

20. Reagan (7-1)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Parkland 51-0; next vs. West Forsyth

21. Northern Guilford (7-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Southern Guilford 56-7; next at Eastern Guilford

22. Reidsville (7-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Bartlett Yancey 49-0; next idle

23. Stuart Cramer (6-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated then-No. 22 Lincolnton 44-21; next at Cherryville

24. East Lincoln (7-1)

Previous rank: 17

Lost 31-28 to then-No. 19 Hickory 31-28; next at Maiden

25. Freedom (7-1)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated South Caldwell 56-35; next vs. Alexander Central

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

