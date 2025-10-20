North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025
The top 14 teams in last week's North Carolina Top 25 high school football state rankings all won and held their ground in this week's rankings. There was some shakeup in the other half of the poll, with three new teams – No. 21 Northern Guilford, No. 22 Reidsville and No. 23 Stuart Cramer joining this week's Top 25 state rankings.
1. Grimsley (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Page 48-14; next vs. Dudley
2. Providence Day (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Charlotte Latin 41-0; next at Charlotte Christian
3. Hough (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated South Mecklenburg 42-10; nsxt at Myers Park
4. Cleveland (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Southeast Raleigh 28-10; next vs. Smithfiield-Selma
5. Cardinal Gibbons (7-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Middle Creek 40-14; vs. Sanderson
6. Weddington (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Porter Ridge 42-0; next vs,. Piedmont
7. Jacksonville (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated South Central 28-7; vs, D.H. Conley
8. Hoggard (8-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Laney 28-14; next North Brunswick
9. Tarboro (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Beddingfield 55-0; vs. Ayden-Grifton
10. Seventy-First (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated E.E. Smith by forfeit; at Westover
11. Ashbrook (8-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Forestview 27-0; next vs. Crest
12. West Charlotte (6-2)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Butler 21-0; next at Chambers
13. Myers Park (7-1)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated West Mecklenburg 42-0; next vs. No. 3 Hough
14. Watauga (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Alexander Central 42-20; next vs. McDowell
15. Jordan (8-0)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Panther Creek 35-6; next vs. Green Level
16. Crest (7-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated North Gaston 76-0; next at No. 11 Ashbrook
17. Hickory (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated then-No. 17 East Lincoln 31-28; next idle
18. Millbrook (8-0)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Enloe 49-0; next vs. Wakefield
19. Independence (6-2)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated then-No. 15 Mallard Creek 35-0; next at North Mecklenburg
20. Reagan (7-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Parkland 51-0; next vs. West Forsyth
21. Northern Guilford (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Southern Guilford 56-7; next at Eastern Guilford
22. Reidsville (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Bartlett Yancey 49-0; next idle
23. Stuart Cramer (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated then-No. 22 Lincolnton 44-21; next at Cherryville
24. East Lincoln (7-1)
Previous rank: 17
Lost 31-28 to then-No. 19 Hickory 31-28; next at Maiden
25. Freedom (7-1)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated South Caldwell 56-35; next vs. Alexander Central