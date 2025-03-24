High School

Reidsville releases 2025 football schedule

Mike Duprez

Reidsville is set to chase the storied program’s second state championship in the past three years with the release of its 2025 schedule.

The Rams had their 23-game win streak brought to a jarring halt in the second round of the 2-A state playoffs last year when East Rutherford sprang a 27-26 upset.

Star players Kendre Harrison, who has committed to Oregon, and quarterback Dionte Neal will lead the Rams one more time.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – Northern Guilford

Aug. 29 – George Washington (Va.)

Sept. 5 – at Reagan

Sept. 12 – at Eastern Guilford

Sept. 19 – Walkertown

Sept. 26 – at Carver

Oct. 3 – at Rockingham

Oct. 10 – Morehead

Oct. 17 – at Bartlett Yancey

Oct. 31 - McMichael

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

