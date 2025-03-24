Reidsville releases 2025 football schedule
Reidsville is set to chase the storied program’s second state championship in the past three years with the release of its 2025 schedule.
The Rams had their 23-game win streak brought to a jarring halt in the second round of the 2-A state playoffs last year when East Rutherford sprang a 27-26 upset.
Star players Kendre Harrison, who has committed to Oregon, and quarterback Dionte Neal will lead the Rams one more time.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – Northern Guilford
Aug. 29 – George Washington (Va.)
Sept. 5 – at Reagan
Sept. 12 – at Eastern Guilford
Sept. 19 – Walkertown
Sept. 26 – at Carver
Oct. 3 – at Rockingham
Oct. 10 – Morehead
Oct. 17 – at Bartlett Yancey
Oct. 31 - McMichael
