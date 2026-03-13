The 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Friday, March 13th with Semifinal games for the OSAA top divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.

Oregon High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 13, 2026

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

No. 4 Madras vs. No. 8 La Grande - 03/13

No. 10 Estacada vs. No. 6 Marist Catholic - 03/13

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

No. 1 Crook County vs. No. 5 Summit - 03/13

No. 3 Parkrose vs. No. 15 Centennial - 03/13

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

No. 4 Tualatin vs. No. 17 Benson - 03/13

No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 6 Jesuit - 03/13

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