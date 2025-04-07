High School

Salisbury sets 2025 football schedule

Now a 4-A program, the Hornets are in a new 4-A/5-A conference

Mike Duprez

Salisbury, a traditional North Carolina power, is in new territory with the latest NCHSAA realignment.

The Hornets will open the 2025 football season against Forest Hills, the team that knocked them out of the 2-A state playoffs in the third round last year.

Salisbury, a 4-A school now, is in a new 4-A/5-A conference with South Rowan (4-A), Concord (5-A), East Rowan (5-A), Jay M. Robinson (5-A), Carson (5-A), Northwest Cabarrus (5-A) and West Rowan (5-A). This will add luster to some ongoing rivalries.

Salisbury was 11-2 last season.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Forest Hills

Aug. 29 – North Rowan

Sept. 5 – Oak Grove

Sept. 19 – Carson

Sept. 26 – at Jay M. Robinson

Oct. 3 – at East Rowan

Oct. 10 – Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 17 – South Rowan

Oct. 24 – at Concord

Oct. 31 at West Rowan

Published
Mike Duprez

