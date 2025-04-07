Salisbury sets 2025 football schedule
Salisbury, a traditional North Carolina power, is in new territory with the latest NCHSAA realignment.
The Hornets will open the 2025 football season against Forest Hills, the team that knocked them out of the 2-A state playoffs in the third round last year.
Salisbury, a 4-A school now, is in a new 4-A/5-A conference with South Rowan (4-A), Concord (5-A), East Rowan (5-A), Jay M. Robinson (5-A), Carson (5-A), Northwest Cabarrus (5-A) and West Rowan (5-A). This will add luster to some ongoing rivalries.
Salisbury was 11-2 last season.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Forest Hills
Aug. 29 – North Rowan
Sept. 5 – Oak Grove
Sept. 19 – Carson
Sept. 26 – at Jay M. Robinson
Oct. 3 – at East Rowan
Oct. 10 – Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 17 – South Rowan
Oct. 24 – at Concord
Oct. 31 at West Rowan
