South Iredell sets 2025 football schedule

The Vikings open Aug. 22 at East Lincoln

Mike Duprez

South Iredell has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Vikings are seeking another winning season after going 6-5 in 2024.

Quarterback Tyler Johnson, running back Landon McClain and wide receiver Billy Hunt are among the top players returning.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – at East Lincoln

Aug. 29 – at North Mecklenburg

Sept. 5 – Hickory Ridge

Sept. 12 – Porter Ridge

Sept. 19 – at Alexander Central

Oct. 3 – Mooresville

Oct. 10 – Lake Norman

Oct. 17 – at Statesville

Oct. 24 – at North Iredell

Oct. 31 – Davie County

