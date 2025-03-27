South Iredell sets 2025 football schedule
The Vikings open Aug. 22 at East Lincoln
South Iredell has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Vikings are seeking another winning season after going 6-5 in 2024.
Quarterback Tyler Johnson, running back Landon McClain and wide receiver Billy Hunt are among the top players returning.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – at East Lincoln
Aug. 29 – at North Mecklenburg
Sept. 5 – Hickory Ridge
Sept. 12 – Porter Ridge
Sept. 19 – at Alexander Central
Oct. 3 – Mooresville
Oct. 10 – Lake Norman
Oct. 17 – at Statesville
Oct. 24 – at North Iredell
Oct. 31 – Davie County
