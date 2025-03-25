Syracuse flips Providence Day quarterback Zaid Lott from North Carolina
Syracuse has flipped Providence Day quarterback Zaid Lott from North Carolina.
Lott, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior, made the announcement early Tuesday afternoon with a post on X.
“I am forever grateful to finally say I am officially home,” Lott said in the post that showed him posing in a Syracuse uniform.
The rapid sequence of events began unfolding when Lott visited Syracuse. He announced receiving an offer from the Orangemen on Monday.
Tuesday around noon, Lott made a post saying he was decommitting from North Carolina.
“After much reflection, I have decided to forego my commitment to the University of North Carolina,” Lott said in the post. “This choice was tough, but I believe it’s the best step for my future. I’m grateful for the support and understanding from everyone involved. I’m excited for what comes next.”
The three-star prospect made the commitment to Syracuse shortly after that.
Lott had made his UNC commitment to then-Tar Heels coach Mack Brown.
Brown was fired at the end of the 2024 season, and North Carolina named six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick as his replacement.
In December, Lott reposted a post from @GoHeels welcoming Belichick and said, “Let’s do it coach.”
Meanwhile, offers kept coming in for Lott, who threw for 2,869 yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions in his junior season. He also had 285 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
The Chargers fell 42-39 to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in the 2024 North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association 4-A state championship game.
Lott was the backup to five-star Jadyn Davis on Providence Day’s back-to-back state championship teams in 2022 and 2023.
Boston College, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech are other ACC schools which made offers to Lott. According to 247Sports, Lott has nine college offers.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App