Top 25 North Carolina High School Football Rankings (12/18/2024)
North Carolina high school football is in full playoff swing and so are our power rankings.
The new No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State ris Grimsley after upending previous top-ranked Weddington followed by Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and then Rolesville. Same three have kept a stranglehold towards the top of our weekly rankings as the playoffs move into the final stages with the NCHSAA state championships taking place.
Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams, heading into the state championships of the 2024 postseason, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings
1. Grimsley (15-0)
Grimsley knocked off Weddington, 35-23, last week and will play for the Class 4A state championship this week against Rolesville. Should be a doozy of a final between the two programs.
2. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (11-2)
There's honestly an argument to be had that this Rabun Gap-Nacoochee club could be the best team right now in North Carolina. The Eagles only two losses have come to Hun (New Jersey) and top-ranked Baylor out of Tennessee.
3. Rolesville (13-1)
The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 38-31 of Cardinal Gibbons in the state semifinal round of the playoffs. Now they'll square off with Grimsley for the 4A crown.
4. Weddington (13-1)
Sitting at No. 1 for most of the season all came to an end last week against Grimsley in the state semifinals, falling 35-23.
5. Hough (12-2)
We're not going to drop Hough whatsoever as they came within a touchdown of defeating Grimsley in these playoffs. The Huskies were that close to being in the state championship.
6. East Forsyth (13-1)
Bryce Baker (North Carolina commitment) season came to an end against Weddington a couple weeks ago, thus ending what has been a terrific season for the Eagles.
7. Mallard Creek (10-3)
The Mavericks this season had totaled three shutout victories. Only losses have come to Grayson (Georgia) and Hough, twice. Mallard Creek season ended with a 34-0 loss to Hough last week.
8. Cardinal Gibbons (11-2)
The Crusaders were right there with Rolesville in last week's state semifinal loss, falling 38-31. It ended what was a tremendous season and coming right on the precipice of a state final.
9. Providence Day (8-3)
Providence Day's only three losses this season have come up against top ranked Weddington and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Not bad losses if you ask us, but now Providence Day is officially out of the postseason.
10. Seventy-First (15-0)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled well over 5,284 yards and 65 touchdowns on the ground so far.
11. Hoggard (12-2)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and all they've done since then is continue to win twelve straight games. That was until they played Cardinal Gibbons, falling in the fourth round of the postseason.
12. Cleveland (13-1)
Cleveland took quite the fall in these rankings because of a 49-6 shellacking of a loss they took against Rolesville in the playoffs.
13. Robinson (12-1)
The Bulldogs through 13 games had out-scored opponents 572-108. Not too shabby when it comes to the defensive side of things. Robinson's season ended last week in a 20-7 loss to Dudley.
14. Richmond (10-3)
Richmond just entered the rankings last week, but now see its season end after a 44-6 loss to Rolesville.
15. Charlotte Catholic (9-3)
Hard to drop a team too far after their only losses have come to Providence Day and a talented Crest squad. Still hanging in strong in the Top 25 this week, even after a 42-14 loss to Grimsley to end their season.
16. Independence (10-2)
The Patriots season ended with a 47-3 loss to Hough last week in the playoffs.
17. Watauga (10-1)
The Pioneers' dream season ended last week in a 23-0 loss to Mallard Creek.
18. West Forsyth (8-4)
West Forsyth dropped their fourth game of the season against No. 7 East Forsyth, 56-19. The Titans' season is effectively over.
19. West Charlotte (12-2)
Jamouri Nichols has fueled the Lions' deep playoff run behind the sophomore's play under center. The signal caller has thrown for 2,539 yards and 27 touchdowns.
20. Northern Guilford (11-1)
The Nighthawks narrowly edged out Marvin Ridge, 28-24, in the opening round of the playoffs. North Guilford's season came to a close after a 55-0 rout by top-ranked Weddington last week.
21. Millbrook (11-2)
Millbrook was another team that broke into the rankings recently, but faltered last week in a 28-21 loss to Hoggard.
22. Hickory (14-1)
The Red Tornadoes saw their magical run throughout the playoffs end with a 36-20 loss to West Charlotte.
23. Monroe (14-0)
Monroe makes its debut into the rankings this week in a big way heading into state championship week. The Redhawks are averaging an eye-popping 50.5 points per game.
24. Dudley (13-1)
The Panthers had one of the top front seven defenses throughout the season, especially with getting after opposing quarterbacks. Dudley's season ended with a 39-13 loss to West Charlotte.
25. Charlotte Christian (7-4)
The Knights only four losses on the season have come against Independence, Providence Day (twice) and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all teams ranked ahead of Charlotte Christian.
