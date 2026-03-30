Iowa High School Adds Girls Flag Football Program

An Iowa high school has received a grant from the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL that will allow them to create a girls flag football program.

Ames High School will field a girls flag football team this coming spring and compete in the Des Moines Public Schools Flag Football League.

NFL Minnesota Vikings Helping Support Girls Flag Football

The Vikings helped to establish a league in the state of Minnesota, and have now since expanded to Iowa. Des Moines Public Schools fielded a team a year ago, and according to WHO TV 13 , several other Des Moines metro schools are also joining the league.

“We kind of did an interest survey with the girls at our school, and next thing you know, we had some interest,” Ames High School athletic director Lyle Fedders said. “So we ended up then getting another conversation with the Minnesota Vikings about how we could get it started.”

A $10,000 grant was provided to Ames to help with initial costs to begin the program including to purchase such items as jerseys, flags, footballs and other materials.

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Games will be played in Des Moines at Mediacom Stadium.