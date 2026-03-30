Iowa High School Adds Girls Flag Football Program
An Iowa high school has received a grant from the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL that will allow them to create a girls flag football program.
Ames High School will field a girls flag football team this coming spring and compete in the Des Moines Public Schools Flag Football League.
NFL Minnesota Vikings Helping Support Girls Flag Football
The Vikings helped to establish a league in the state of Minnesota, and have now since expanded to Iowa. Des Moines Public Schools fielded a team a year ago, and according to WHO TV 13, several other Des Moines metro schools are also joining the league.
“We kind of did an interest survey with the girls at our school, and next thing you know, we had some interest,” Ames High School athletic director Lyle Fedders said. “So we ended up then getting another conversation with the Minnesota Vikings about how we could get it started.”
A $10,000 grant was provided to Ames to help with initial costs to begin the program including to purchase such items as jerseys, flags, footballs and other materials.
Dowling Catholic Won Girls Flag Football Title Last Year
Games will be played in Des Moines at Mediacom Stadium.
Last year, Dowling Catholic downed Des Moines Roosevelt in the championship game of the Des Moines Public Schools Flag Football League. Merrill Middle School claimed the middle school title over McCombs Middle School.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker