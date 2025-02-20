Top 25 North Carolina High School Softball Preseason State Rankings
The start of the 2025 high school softball season is just around the corner in North Carolina and so it’s time for our preseason Top 25 state rankings.
Each team will include last season’s record.
1. South Brunswick (28-4)
The 2024 3-A state champions have one more season of superstar pitcher Kina Davis and that’s probably more than enough to defend the title. The North Carolina commit averages two strikeouts per inning, which means opposing teams have a tough time scoring runs.
2. Garner (28-2)
The reigning 4-A state champions lost several seniors to graduation but power hitters Gaby Mizelle and Lily Keefer return.
3. Freedom Christian (25-0)
There were no seniors on a team that swept to the 2024 NCISAA 3-A state championship.
4. Southwestern Randolph (24-7)
Macie Crutchfield, last year’s MVP of the 2-A state championship series, is back for one more season in the circle. So does catcher Maddie Strider.
5. Midway (21-6)
The Raiders were nearly as good as Southwestern Randolph, falling to the Cougars in the state championship series. Top player Kyleigh Stonerock is just a sophomore.
6. East Wilkes (30-4)
The Cardinals have some holes to fill but return plenty of players from their 2024 1-A state championship team.
7. Kings Mountain (24-4)
Ace pitcher Madeline Hoffman has two years left and the Mountaineers have a lineup of standouts as they seek to repeat as 3-A state champions.
8. Piedmont (23-5)
The Panthers were nearly as good as Kings Mountain last year, taking the Mountaineers to a Game 3 in the state semifinal series. Leading hitter Sarah Belk and top pitcher Jailyn Thomas are among the returnees.
9. Oak Grove (24-3)
The Grizzlies will try to get past the fourth round in 2025, with Arizona State commit Mary Peyton Hodge leading the charge from the circle.
10. South Caldwell (23-2)
The Spartans return a mostly intact lineup. There were just four seniors on the 2024 team.
11. High Point Christian (21-2)
Freshman pitcher Paisley Dixon led the way as the Cougars beat Gaston Christian to win the NCISAA state championship.
12. Wake Forest (18-8)
The Cougars pushed Garner to three games in the state semifinals and return ace pitcher Jilian Livengood.
13. Willow Spring (21-4)
The two top hitters return from a team that fell 2-1 to Garner in the third round of the state playoffs.
14. North Stanly (21-5-1)
The Comets return a bevy of good players, some of them still just sophomores, who pushed Southwestern Randolph to three close games in the state semifinals.
15. Alexander Central (22-5)
Belmont Abbey commit Laney Wike returns for her senior season as the Cougars try for another deep playoff run.
16. Havelock (17-8)
The Rams made it all the way to the fourth round in 2024, where they held South Brunswick to a 2-1 game.
17. Corinth Holders (13-10)
The Pirates made a surprising run to the third round of the 4-A state playoffs. They return several starters, including leading hitter Ava Marks.
18. Robbinsville (24-4)
The Black Knights return some good hitters from a team that reached the 1-A state semifinal series.
19. Weddington (21-5)
Weddington has a lot of returnees from a team which played in the 4-A state championship series.
20. Marvin Ridge (17-4)
The Mavericks were upset in the second round of the 4-A playoffs but they have the bulk of that team, including two .400 hitters back.
21. West Wilkes (21-1)
The Blackhawks were undefeated before a 1-0 loss to Southwestern Randolph in the fourth round.
22. Apex Friendship (20-4)
The Patriots will attempt another long playoff run after getting to the fourth round last season.
23. South Central (20-7)
South Central played South Brunswick in the 3-A state semifinals with a young team.
24. Southern Nash (22-1)
The Firebirds were upset by Dixon in the third round. Among the returnees is ace pitcher Anna Dickinson.
25. Northside-Pinetown (22-7)
The Panthers have three .400 hitters back from a team that went to Game 3 of the state championship series with East Wilkes.