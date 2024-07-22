High School

Top returning North Carolina high school football defensive backs for 2024

Playmakers are spread all across North Carolina secondaries and they are ready to make their impact this fall

Mike Duprez

Hoggard defensive back Kamar Fulton makes a tackle against Cleveland in a 2023 NCHSAA playoff game. He had eight interceptions and nine pass breakups last season.
Hoggard defensive back Kamar Fulton makes a tackle against Cleveland in a 2023 NCHSAA playoff game. He had eight interceptions and nine pass breakups last season. / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in North Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at defensive backs. Who are the ball-hawkers?

There are plenty of good defensive backs in the Tar Heel state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.

Currine Henry, Senior, New Bern

The two-time all-conference performer had 8 interceptions with 108 return yards as a junior. Henry also had seven pass breakups, caused a fumble and made 17 tackles.

Kamar Fulton, Senior, Hoggard

The 6-foot, 175-pounder had 8 interceptions and 9 pass breakups last season. Fulton, who recently received his first college offer from Livingstone, also made 63 tackles.

Arthur Joseph, Senior, Southeast Halifax

Joseph is a big-play guy on defense. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder had 7 interceptions with a whopping 275 returns yards last season. He also broke up 10 passes and had 46 tackles.

Khimani Nolan, Junior, Havelock

Nolan amassed nine interceptions as a sophomore, with five coming in the last four games of the season. The 5-foot-9, 155-pouneder also broke up five passes, recovered two fumbles, blocked a field goal and made 78 tackles.

Cole McGee, Junior, Mountain Heritage

Tall for a defensive back at 6-foot-4, McGee is one of the best in western North Carolina. McGee is coming off a sophomore season during which he had 9 interceptions with 277 return yards along with 6 pass breakups and 57 tackles.

Jaiden Brown, Junior, North Rowan

Brown led the Cavaliers with 6 interceptions for 127 yards last season. What really stands out and identifies him as a shutdown defender are the 19 pass breakups. Brown was in on 26 tackles, too.

Zion Ikeme, Sophomore, Christ School

Ikeme established himself as a star right away. The 5-foot-7, 140-pounder led the Mountain Athletic Conference with five interceptions and broke up five passes for A.C. Reynolds. He recorded 45 tackles as well. Ikeme recently announced he is transferring to Christ School.

Zion Ikeme
Zion Ikeme (left), who starred last season at A.C. Reynolds, and Ty Johnson hug as the Rockets won the second round playoff game against Kings Mountain, November 10, 2023. Ikeme had five interceptions and five pass breakups last season. He has since announced his transfer to Christ's School. / Angela Wilhelm/Asheville Citizen Times /

Brennan Drummond, Sophomore, Providence Day

Drummond was second on a team full of college prospects with four interceptions as a freshman. The 6-foot, 175-pounder was always close to the action, too, with 96 tackles. College coaches are taking notice. Drummond has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Virginia Tech and Campbell.

Bennie Howard, Senior, Salisbury

Howard had 8 interceptions, made 16 tackles and caused a fumble for a team that went 12-1 and reached the third round of the 2-A state playoffs.

Ivion Smith, Senior, New Bern

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder had 6 interceptions with 236 return yards last season. Smith also broke up six passes, recovered a fumble and made 29 tackles.

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

