Top returning North Carolina high school football defensive backs for 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in North Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at defensive backs. Who are the ball-hawkers?
There are plenty of good defensive backs in the Tar Heel state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Currine Henry, Senior, New Bern
The two-time all-conference performer had 8 interceptions with 108 return yards as a junior. Henry also had seven pass breakups, caused a fumble and made 17 tackles.
Kamar Fulton, Senior, Hoggard
The 6-foot, 175-pounder had 8 interceptions and 9 pass breakups last season. Fulton, who recently received his first college offer from Livingstone, also made 63 tackles.
Arthur Joseph, Senior, Southeast Halifax
Joseph is a big-play guy on defense. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder had 7 interceptions with a whopping 275 returns yards last season. He also broke up 10 passes and had 46 tackles.
Khimani Nolan, Junior, Havelock
Nolan amassed nine interceptions as a sophomore, with five coming in the last four games of the season. The 5-foot-9, 155-pouneder also broke up five passes, recovered two fumbles, blocked a field goal and made 78 tackles.
Cole McGee, Junior, Mountain Heritage
Tall for a defensive back at 6-foot-4, McGee is one of the best in western North Carolina. McGee is coming off a sophomore season during which he had 9 interceptions with 277 return yards along with 6 pass breakups and 57 tackles.
Jaiden Brown, Junior, North Rowan
Brown led the Cavaliers with 6 interceptions for 127 yards last season. What really stands out and identifies him as a shutdown defender are the 19 pass breakups. Brown was in on 26 tackles, too.
Zion Ikeme, Sophomore, Christ School
Ikeme established himself as a star right away. The 5-foot-7, 140-pounder led the Mountain Athletic Conference with five interceptions and broke up five passes for A.C. Reynolds. He recorded 45 tackles as well. Ikeme recently announced he is transferring to Christ School.
Brennan Drummond, Sophomore, Providence Day
Drummond was second on a team full of college prospects with four interceptions as a freshman. The 6-foot, 175-pounder was always close to the action, too, with 96 tackles. College coaches are taking notice. Drummond has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Virginia Tech and Campbell.
Bennie Howard, Senior, Salisbury
Howard had 8 interceptions, made 16 tackles and caused a fumble for a team that went 12-1 and reached the third round of the 2-A state playoffs.
Ivion Smith, Senior, New Bern
The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder had 6 interceptions with 236 return yards last season. Smith also broke up six passes, recovered a fumble and made 29 tackles.