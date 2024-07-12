Top returning North Carolina high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
North Carolina high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Tar Heel State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from North Carolina. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Tar Heel State.
The following is a list of top returning North Carolina quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Bryce Baker, East Forsyth: The Eagles' quarterback was impressive every time he took the field and his season totals match up with just about anyone. The North Carolina commitment completed 211-of-317 passes for 3,082 yards, 39 touchdowns and just a mere three interceptions.
Dan Mahan, Walter M. Williams: Mahan, a Duke commitment, is a 3-star quarterback according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound signal caller threw for 1,776 yards, 18 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. Also added over 300 yards rushing last fall.
Elijah Oehlke, Trinity Christian School: Another quarterback that's committed to a Power Five school is Oehlke, who is a 2025 prospect. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Wake Forest commitment is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he completed 77-of-128 passes for 1,499 yards, 26 touchdowns and just three picks.
Charlie Smith, Charlotte Catholic: The Harvard commitment obviously has the intelligence to match anyone's on any given Friday night. Smith, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer, finished last season throwing for 1,603 yards and 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Lan Farmer, Shelby: The sophomore had the best numbers of any quarterback in his class. Farmer completed 196-of-301 passes for 3,399 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Connor Shea, Lejeune: So we know Shea has thrown some interceptions (24), but it's his touchdowns/yards last season that really put him on this list to at least consider as one of the top returning quarterbacks. Shea finished 2023 completing 197-of-424 passes for 3,000 yards, 39 touchdowns.
Brady Stober, Hickory: Talk about touchdown-to-interception ratio at the quarterback position. Stober was very careful with the football in the 2023 season, only throwing a mere two interceptions. The signal caller threw for 2,793 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Faizon Brandon, Grimsley: Undoubtedly one of the most efficient signal callers off all the sophomores on this list. Brandon completed 191-of-277 passes for 3,026 yards, 36 touchdowns and just a mere three interceptions.
John Kirkpatrick, Randleman: Kirkpatrick had himself a very strong season for the Tigers in 2023. The quarterback completed 148-of-232 passes for 2,283 yards, 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.
Jaylen Hewitt, West Carteret: Hewitt threw for a lot yards and an abundance of touchdowns last season for West Carteret. The signal caller completed 224 passes for 3,236 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Gannon Jones, Cardinal Gibbons: The Crusaders’ signal caller led the way in a solid 2023 campaign for Cardinal Gibbons. Jones completed 132-of-185 passes (71 percent) for 2,193 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three picks.
Izeiah Oates, Eastern Wayne: When taking a look at the kind of yardage Oates put up in 2023, he was up there with the best. Oates completed 105-of-191 passes for 2,350 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Chance Cato, Olympic: Though Cato’s numbers were even when it came down to touchdowns/interceptions, the sophomore had a solid 2023. Cato finished throwing for 2,207 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jackson Debe, Providence: Throwing for nearly 200 yards a game was impressive this past season for Debe. The sophomore threw for 2,170 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Panthers.
Brandon Quinn, Mountain Heritage: Are you a fan of a dual-threat quarterback? Not many were as productive throwing and running like Quinn. The signal caller threw for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and on the ground rushed for 1,905 and added 24 scores.
Grant Lawless, East Lincoln: Not many took care of the football the way Lawless did for Mustangs in 2023. The sophomore gunslinger completed 101-of-175 passes for 1,599 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception.
