Vote: North Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/30/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 North Carolina high school football season is complete and there were some big-time performances.
High School on SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zach Cullen of Sun Valley.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Matthew Boring, Hoggard
The sophomore quarterback threw for 291 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Vikings’ 48-14 drubbing of Laney.
Eric Griffin, Jacksonville
Griffin ran for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 carries in the Cardinals’ 34-24 win over New Bern. The senior running back’s 33-yard touchdown run put Jacksonville ahead in the fourth quarter.
Brody Norman, Mooresville
Norman set a school single-game record with five touchdown passes in Mooresville’s 56-7 rout of Hickory Ridge.
Tre Graves, Hayesville
Graves played a big role in each phase of the game as the Yellow Jackets beat Concord Christian (Tenn.) 37-16. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior ran 16 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. He intercepted a pass and made four tackles while also returning a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Keidreion Crump, Richmond
Crump had an interception, fumble recovery, three pass defenses and six tackles in the Raiders’ 36-7 victory over Pinecrest.
Corey Blair, East Forsyth
Blair ran for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 5 carries as the Eagles routed Davie County 55-0. One of his touchdowns came on a 96-yard run.
Ricky Elliott, Aycock
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior ran 19 times for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns in undefeated Aycock’s 28-7 win over East Wake.
Cam Kelly, Walkertown
Kelly ran 35 times for 256 yards and a touchdown in the Wolfpack’s 14-6 victory over T.W. Andrews.
Samari Cabell, D.H. Conley
Cabell, a 6-foot-4 junior quarterback, tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in a 42-7 romp over Northside-Jacksonville.
James Combs, Eastern Randolph
Combs tallied four touchdowns in three different ways as the undefeated Wildcats buried Parkwood 41-6. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore had a pick-six, returned a fumble for a touchdown and had 72 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns.