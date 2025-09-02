Vote: Who is the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? Sept. 2, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season is now two weeks old and elite performances have abounded. Here are 15 candidates for the Week 2 poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Landon Agee of North Lincoln
Voting ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Amari Pearson, Jacksonville
Pearson rushed for 163 yards and 4 touchdowns on 13 carries in the Cardinals’ 48-27 win over Northside-Jacksonville. Two of his touchdowns covered 45 and 70 yards.
Micah Bright, Hough
Bright intercepted two passes, running one of them back for a touchdown, in a 35-0 win over Independence.
Paul Cauthen, Statesville
Cauthen about did it all in a 26-6 victory over West Mecklenburg. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound sophomore caught 6 passes for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns, made 7 tackles and had 44 yards in returns.
Josh Smith, White Oak
Smith carried 9 times for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Vikings’ 34-21 victory over Richlands.
Aidan Flynn, Charlotte Catholic
Flynn had a near perfect game in Catholic’s 16-7 win over Charlotte Christian. He kicked field goals of 45, 37 and 36 yards, an extra point and five of his six kickoffs were touchbacks.
J.J. Gulat, Dixon
The Bulldogs’ tailback turned in another excellent performance, running for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 57-6 rout of Beddingfield.
Xavier Lopez-Cruz, South Mecklenburg
Lopez-Cruz, a sophomore cornerback, had two interceptions and blocked two field goal attempts in a 16-13 win over Community School of Davidson.
Grae Ponder, West Lincoln
Ponder ran 26 times for 236 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 72-49 win over Lincoln Charter. He added six two-point conversion runs for 54 total points, the second most in NCHSAA history by one player.
Parker Willis, North Henderson
Willis ran 17 times for 206 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-37 win over Rutherfordton-Spindale Central.
Yoshua McBryde, St. Pauls
McBryde ran 23 times for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-0 rout of Lumberton.
D.J. Davis, West Craven
The Eagles’ quarterback was 13-of-23 for 2431 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions in a 33-14 win over Wilson Prep. Davis also ran 14 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.
JaRon Ward, Hendersonville
Ward had a huge night, going 15-of-18 for 325 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 39-6 win over West Florence. He had a rushing touchdown and an interception.
Wesley Tew, Midway
Tew ran for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Raiders’ wild 55-39 win over Clinton.
Tre Graves, Hayesville
Graves ran 18 times for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 21-20 win over Enka.
Zaid Lott, Providence Day
The Chargers’ quarterback was 19-of-29 for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns no interceptions in a 38-10 romp over Rolesville.