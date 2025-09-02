High School

Vote: Who is the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? Sept. 2, 2025

Here are 15 candidates for your voting consideration

Mike Duprez

SBLive Sports

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season is now two weeks old and elite performances have abounded. Here are 15 candidates for the Week 2 poll.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Landon Agee of North Lincoln

Voting ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Amari Pearson, Jacksonville

Pearson rushed for 163 yards and 4 touchdowns on 13 carries in the Cardinals’ 48-27 win over Northside-Jacksonville. Two of his touchdowns covered 45 and 70 yards.

Micah Bright, Hough

Bright intercepted two passes, running one of them back for a touchdown, in a 35-0 win over Independence.

Paul Cauthen, Statesville

Cauthen about did it all in a 26-6 victory over West Mecklenburg. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound sophomore caught 6 passes for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns, made 7 tackles and had 44 yards in returns.

Josh Smith, White Oak

Smith carried 9 times for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Vikings’ 34-21 victory over Richlands.

Aidan Flynn, Charlotte Catholic

Flynn had a near perfect game in Catholic’s 16-7 win over Charlotte Christian. He kicked field goals of 45, 37 and 36 yards, an extra point and five of his six kickoffs were touchbacks.

J.J. Gulat, Dixon

The Bulldogs’ tailback turned in another excellent performance, running for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 57-6 rout of Beddingfield.

Xavier Lopez-Cruz, South Mecklenburg

Lopez-Cruz, a sophomore cornerback, had two interceptions and blocked two field goal attempts in a 16-13 win over Community School of Davidson.

Grae Ponder, West Lincoln

Ponder ran 26 times for 236 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 72-49 win over Lincoln Charter. He added six two-point conversion runs for 54 total points, the second most in NCHSAA history by one player.

Parker Willis, North Henderson

Willis ran 17 times for 206 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-37 win over Rutherfordton-Spindale Central.

Yoshua McBryde, St. Pauls

McBryde ran 23 times for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-0 rout of Lumberton.

D.J. Davis, West Craven

The Eagles’ quarterback was 13-of-23 for 2431 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions in a 33-14 win over Wilson Prep. Davis also ran 14 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

JaRon Ward, Hendersonville

Ward had a huge night, going 15-of-18 for 325 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 39-6 win over West Florence. He had a rushing touchdown and an interception.

Wesley Tew, Midway

Tew ran for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Raiders’ wild 55-39 win over Clinton.

Tre Graves, Hayesville

Graves ran 18 times for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 21-20 win over Enka.

Zaid Lott, Providence Day

The Chargers’ quarterback was 19-of-29 for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns no interceptions in a 38-10 romp over Rolesville. 

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina