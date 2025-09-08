Vote: Who Is the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 8, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season is now three weeks old and elite performances keep coming, as we ask you to consider this week's nominees for NC High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: J.J. Gulat of Dixon
Voting ends Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominees.
Zaid Lott, Providence Day
The Syracuse commit was 17-of-24 for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns while also rushing for 117 yards on 10 carries as the Chargers throttled Charlotte Catholic 32-7.
Jared Street, Independence
Street was 14-of-22 for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Patriots’ 35-34 win over Charlotte Christian. The Patriots’ quarterback added 70 yards rushing on 7 carries.
Kylan Polk, Forest Hills
Polk scored four touchdowns on runs of 5, 1, 27 and 38 yards as Forest Hills overcame Community School of Davidson 36-25. The junior running back finished with 379 yards on 32 carries.
Grant Lawless, East Lincoln
The Mustangs’ quarterback had a near-perfect night, completing 14-of-15 passes for 207 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Newton-Conover. Lawless added 67 yards rushing on 8 carries.
Brody Norman, Mooresville
Norman literally was perfect, going 13-of-13 for 273 yards and 5 touchdowns in Mooresville’s 52-13 rout of A.L. Brown.
Jayden White, Hough
White caught two touchdown passes in the Huskies’ 17-14 victory over Virginia powerhouse Highland Springs.
Cason Jones, Mountain Heritage
Jones returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, ran 78 yards for a touchdown and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the Cougars’ 50-19 romp over Robbinsville.
John Evans Jr., Reagan
Evans ran 21 times for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Raiders dismantled Reidsville 35-0, handing the Rams their first shutout loss since 1997. In addition, Evans caught 2 passes for 50 yards.
Gavyn Davis, Northside-Jacksonville
Davis returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the Monarchs’ 42-6 win over Topsail. His returns covered 65 and 80 yards.
Gavin Stokes, Jack Britt
Stokes threw four touchdown passes in the Buccaneers’ 47-13 victory over Cape Fear.
Cooper Lanier, Dixon
Lanier ran for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 4 carries as the Bulldogs outlasted Hobbton 47-35.
Conner Haithcock, Providence Grove
Haithcock had two interceptions in the Patriots’ 31-0 win over Southwestern Randolph.
Zak Ishman, Northeastern
The Eagles’ quarterback had a huge night, completing 24-of-36 passes for 348 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 48-7 rout of Holmes.
Owen Hulbert, Cleveland
Hulbert was 20-of-26 for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns with an interception in the Rams’ 52-28 win over Northern Nash.
Lan Farmer, Shelby
The Golden Lions’ quarterback was 15-of-17 for 229 yards and 5 touchdowns – all in the first half.