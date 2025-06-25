High School

Vote: Who is The Top Returning High School Defensive Lineman in North Carolina in 2025?

Here are 15 pass rushers who will bring the pressure this fall

Mike Duprez

Aiden Harris, a 4-star defensive lineman, celebrates as Weddington turned back Butler, 24-19, Friday night in North Carolina.
Aiden Harris, a 4-star defensive lineman, celebrates as Weddington turned back Butler, 24-19, Friday night in North Carolina. / Game of Inches/Weddington Football

Summer workouts and 7-on-7 football scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning defensive lineman in North Carolina. Who’s the best at getting to the quarterback and/or stopping the run?

Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll. Voting ends July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Rodney Dunham, senior, Myers Park

The 6-foot-4, 227-pounder five-star edge had 39 tackles, 5 sacks and 16 hurries and a fumble recovery last season. Dunham, the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina, has committed to Notre Dame. He has 31 college offers.

Elijah Littlejohn, senior, West Mecklenburg 

Littlejohn is coming off a dominant season where he had 84 tackles, including 26 for loss, 14 sacks, 24 sacks and 2 pass deflections. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound four-star end has committed to Penn State. Littlejohn has 30 college offers.

Ebenezer Ewetade, senior, South Garner 

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound edge recorded 82 tackles, including 28 for loss, 10 sacks and 27 hurries. Ewetade has committed to Notre Dame. The four-star recruit has 23 college offers.

Zavion Griffin-Haynes, senior, Rolesville 

Griffin-Haynes had 48 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 20 hurries. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star edge committed to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels among 44 offers.

Ben Boulware, senior, Oak Grove 

Boulware had 58 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 3 sacks for the Grizzlies. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has 18 college offers, including North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan

Damaad Lewis, senior, Myers Park 

Lewis transferred from Ballantyne Ridge. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound four-star has 18 college offers.

Jace McCallum, senior, Hickory Ridge

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Vanderbilt commit had 60 tackles, 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. McCallum has 26 college offers.

Rashad Streets, junior, Millbrook 

Streets, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge, recorded a whopping 123 tackles, including 35.5 for loss, 26.5 sacks, 31 hurries and 4 blocked punts. The uncommitted four-star has piled up 30 college offers.

Nate Kamba, junior, Corvian Community 

Kamba had 79 tackles, including 26 for loss, 8 sacks and 32 hurries. The 6-4, 300-pound lineman has 12 college offers.

Manny Lewis, senior, Marvin Ridge

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Appalachian State commit had 67 tackles, including 18 for loss, 15 sacks, 21 hurries and 2 forced fumbles. Lewis has 14 college offers.

Terande Spencer, senior, Richmond

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge recorded 101 tackles, including 36 for loss, 17 sacks, 15 hurries, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles in a dominating season. Spencer had seven offers and committed to East Carolina.

Pierre Dean, senior, West Forsyth

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound four-star prospect has 25 college offers. Dean has taken official visits to Ohio State, Georgia and South Carolina.

Noah Clark, senior, Jordan

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound four-star lineman is a massive upfront presence. Clark had 75 tackles, including 18.5 for loss, 4 sacks, 7 hurries and 2 forced fumbles. He has 43 college offers.

Aiden Harris, senior, Weddington

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound South Carolina commit had 82 tackles, including 31 for loss, 13.5 sacks, 46 hurries, 7 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles. Harris has 39 college offers.

Trashawn Ruffin, senior, North Duplin

The 6-foot-2, 340-pound North Carolina commit has 23 college offers. Ruffin is a four-star prospect.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina