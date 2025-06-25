Vote: Who is The Top Returning High School Defensive Lineman in North Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 football scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning defensive lineman in North Carolina. Who’s the best at getting to the quarterback and/or stopping the run?
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll. Voting ends July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Rodney Dunham, senior, Myers Park
The 6-foot-4, 227-pounder five-star edge had 39 tackles, 5 sacks and 16 hurries and a fumble recovery last season. Dunham, the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina, has committed to Notre Dame. He has 31 college offers.
Elijah Littlejohn, senior, West Mecklenburg
Littlejohn is coming off a dominant season where he had 84 tackles, including 26 for loss, 14 sacks, 24 sacks and 2 pass deflections. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound four-star end has committed to Penn State. Littlejohn has 30 college offers.
Ebenezer Ewetade, senior, South Garner
The 6-foot-4, 221-pound edge recorded 82 tackles, including 28 for loss, 10 sacks and 27 hurries. Ewetade has committed to Notre Dame. The four-star recruit has 23 college offers.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes, senior, Rolesville
Griffin-Haynes had 48 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 20 hurries. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star edge committed to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels among 44 offers.
Ben Boulware, senior, Oak Grove
Boulware had 58 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 3 sacks for the Grizzlies. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has 18 college offers, including North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan
Damaad Lewis, senior, Myers Park
Lewis transferred from Ballantyne Ridge. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound four-star has 18 college offers.
Jace McCallum, senior, Hickory Ridge
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Vanderbilt commit had 60 tackles, 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. McCallum has 26 college offers.
Rashad Streets, junior, Millbrook
Streets, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge, recorded a whopping 123 tackles, including 35.5 for loss, 26.5 sacks, 31 hurries and 4 blocked punts. The uncommitted four-star has piled up 30 college offers.
Nate Kamba, junior, Corvian Community
Kamba had 79 tackles, including 26 for loss, 8 sacks and 32 hurries. The 6-4, 300-pound lineman has 12 college offers.
Manny Lewis, senior, Marvin Ridge
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Appalachian State commit had 67 tackles, including 18 for loss, 15 sacks, 21 hurries and 2 forced fumbles. Lewis has 14 college offers.
Terande Spencer, senior, Richmond
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge recorded 101 tackles, including 36 for loss, 17 sacks, 15 hurries, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles in a dominating season. Spencer had seven offers and committed to East Carolina.
Pierre Dean, senior, West Forsyth
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound four-star prospect has 25 college offers. Dean has taken official visits to Ohio State, Georgia and South Carolina.
Noah Clark, senior, Jordan
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound four-star lineman is a massive upfront presence. Clark had 75 tackles, including 18.5 for loss, 4 sacks, 7 hurries and 2 forced fumbles. He has 43 college offers.
Aiden Harris, senior, Weddington
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound South Carolina commit had 82 tackles, including 31 for loss, 13.5 sacks, 46 hurries, 7 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles. Harris has 39 college offers.
Trashawn Ruffin, senior, North Duplin
The 6-foot-2, 340-pound North Carolina commit has 23 college offers. Ruffin is a four-star prospect.