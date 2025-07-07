Vote: Who Is the Top Returning High School Linebacker in North Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school linebacker in North Carolina.
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll:
Brody Orton, senior, Murphy
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound 2024 Smoky Mountain Conference defensive player of the year had 128 tackles, including 27 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and one interception for the Bulldogs.
Jax Whitmire, senior, Brevard
Whitmire had 71 tackles, including 5 for loss, and 2 hurries in his junior season.
Malachi Huskins, senior, Mountain Heritage
Undersized for a linebacker at 5-foot-10, 168 pounds, Huskins put up big numbers with 112 tackles, including 11 for loss, a sack, 9 hurries, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Jayden Holder, senior, Erwin
Holder, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder, had 96 tackles, including 14 for loss, and 5 sacks.
Thomas Davis Jr., senior, Weddington
The son of former Carolina Panthers linebacker had 62 tackles, including 8 for loss, 10 hurries, 2 interceptions, 12 hurries and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Notre Dame commit has 33 college offers.
Jayden Griffin-Haynes, senior, Rolesville
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound North Carolina commit had 48 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, 20 hurries, and a pass breakup. Griffin-Haynes has 16 college offers.
Caleb Gordon, senior, Ashbrook
Gordon recorded 141 tackles, including 8 for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. The 6-foot, 215-pound Arkansas commit has 18 college offers.
Quinton Cypher, junior, Millbrook
Cypher had a huge sophomore season with 175 tackles, including 31.5 for loss, 12.5 sacks, 7 hurries, 3 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, 2 blocked punts and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has 26 college offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Jalaythan Mayfield, junior, Lincolnton
Mayfield had 109 tackles, including 18 for loss, 10 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and a forced fumble as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has 19 college offers, including Alabama, Auburn and Michigan.
Cameron Johnson, junior, Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy
Johnson had 188 tackles, including 17 for loss, 11 sacks, 7 hurries, 2 fumble recoveries and 6 forced fumbles in his sophomore season.
Robert McCollum, senior, Dudley
McCollum had 146 tackles, including 37 for loss, 12 sacks, 17 hurries, a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown, 3 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in a dominant junior season.
Noah Smith, senior, Northern Guilford
Smith had 144 tackles, including 15 for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles for the Nighthawks.
Zion Wright, senior, New Bern
Wright, a 5-foot-10, 215-pounder, had 131 tackles, 2 sacks, an interception, 3 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a pair of forced fumbles.
Isaiah Bufford, senior, Glenn
Bufford had 124 tackles, including 10 for loss, 3 sacks, and 3 interceptions (including one for a touchdown) for the Bobcats.
Jordan Hamm, junior, Wilson Prep
Hamm had 123 tackles, including 23 for loss, 24 sacks, 29 hurries, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles in a dominant sophomore season.