Vote: Who Is the Top Returning High School Quarterback in North Carolina?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in North Carolina.
Voting concludes July 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll:
Faizon Brandon, senior, Grimsley
The Tennessee commit threw for 2,814 yards and 35 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions while completing 77.1 percent of his passes for the 4-A state champions. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder also had 625 yards and 9 touchdowns. Brandon has 25 college offers.
Gannon Jones, senior, Cardinal Gibbons
Jones led all juniors in the state with 3,194 yards passing while throwing 35 touchdown passes with 5 interceptions. In addition, the Wake Forest commit had 539 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing.
Jamouri Nichols, junior, West Charlotte
Nichols threw for 2,633 yards and 29 touchdowns with 4 interceptions for the 3-A state champions. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound dual threat added 614 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing.
Zaid Lott, senior, Providence Day
The Syracuse commit threw for 2,869 yards and 29 touchdowns with 6 interceptions for the Chargers, who reached the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association Division 1 championship game. Lott had seven rushing touchdowns.
Grant Lawless, senior, East Lincoln
The Wake Forest commit threw for 2,650 yards and 36 touchdowns versus 4 interceptions for the Mustangs. Lawless had 388 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing as well.
Dionte Neal, senior, Reidsville
Neal began his prep career as a prolific defensive back with 12 interceptions as a freshman. He’s being recruited by colleges as a wide receiver and basketball point guard, with several offers in each. For now, he’s still a good quarterback. The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder threw for 2,495 yards and 29 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. Neal had 583 yards and 8 touchdowns rushing for the 2-A state champion Rams.
Brody Norman, senior, Mooresville
The Temple commit threw for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Norman was a major weapon on the ground with 657 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Tyson Broadway, junior, Southern Durham
Broadway threw for 3,245 yards and 22 touchdowns with 7 interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder, who has offers from Georgia Tech and North Carolina A&T, had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Tyler Jones, senior, Kinston
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder threw for 3,069 yards and 32 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for the Vikings.
Gavin Owens, senior, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
The Memphis commit threw for 3,097 yards and 35 touchdowns with 5 interceptions for the NCISAA Division 1 state champions. Rabun Gap is a northern Georgia school on the border with North Carolina that has long been a member of the NCISAA.
Grayson Clary, sophomore, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Rarely does a high school team have this much talent at the quarterback position. Clary threw for 2,841 yards and 41 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions for Daniel (S.C.) as a sophomore. He transferred to Rabun Gap and reclassified. Clary is piling up offers, with the latest coming from Oregon and Mississippi.
Caden Ingle, junior, Erwin
Ingle threw for 2,984 yards and 35 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder added 285 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing for the Warriors.
Troy Logan, junior, Charlotte Latin
The all-conference selection threw for 2,385 yards and 25 touchdowns with 6 interceptions for the Hawks. Logan added three touchdowns rushing.
Matthew Boring, junior, Hoggard
Boring threw for 2,163 yards and 19 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder had four rushing touchdowns.
Jaquez Crawford, senior, Dudley
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior threw for 2,247 yards and 27 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions while completing a whopping 82.7 percent of his passes. Crawford recently picked up his first FBS offer from Memphis.