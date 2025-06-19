Vote: Who Is the Top Returning High School Running Back in North Carolina?
Summer football workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school running back in North Carolina.
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll. Voting ends July 6, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Taeshon Martin, senior, Mount Airy
Martin ran for 2,397 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging 10.7 yards per carry for the Granite Bears last season. The 5-foot-9, 168-pound all-state selection also had 9 catches for 115 yards.
Jayden Jones, senior, Independence
Jones had 2,214 yards and 27 touchdowns rushing while averaging 14.1 yards a carry. In addition, he caught 12 passes for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jones has six college offers.
Cameron Clem, junior, Murphy
The 6-foot, 190-pounder ran for 1,747 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore. One of his touchdowns was a record-tying 99 yards.
Kamerin McDowell-Moore, senior, Tarboro
McDowell-Moore rushed for 1,627 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 14 yards a carry. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had 15 receptions for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Teo McPhatter, sophomore, Princeton
McPhatter got his high school career off to a great start by running for 1,739 yards and 27 touchdowns with no fumbles.
Shannon Wingate Jr., senior, Maiden
Wingate ran for 2,078 yards and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore at North Lincoln. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound transferred to Maiden.
Jaylen Moore, junior, High Point Christian
Moore ran for 1,714 yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 10.9 yards per carry. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder caught 18 passes for 288 yards and 5 touchdowns. Moore has three college offers.
Carell Phillips, senior, North Duplin
Phillips ran for 1,913 yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 9.6 yards per carry for the Rebels.
Brandon Pinkerton, senior, East Rutherford
While undersized at 6-foot, 160-pounds, Pinkerton put up some huge numbers. For the season he ran for 1,927 yards and 30 touchdowns. Pinkerton ran 46 times for 327 yards in a first-round state playoff win against North Surry.
Jamal Rule, senior, Charlotte Christian
Rule ran for 1,236 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Crusaders. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder caught 12 passes for 121 yards. Rule has 14 college offers, including many power-4 schools like Michigan State, Arkansas and North Carolina State.
Jamarion Ross, senior, Hillside
Ross ran for 1,457 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 10.4 yards per carry. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder had 4 receptions for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ross transferred to Hillside.
J.J. Gulat, senior, Dixon
Gulat ran for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder also completed 8-of-18 passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Yoshua McBryde, senior, St. Pauls
The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder ran for 1,602 yards and 14 touchdowns for St. Pauls while averaging 9.5 yards a carry. McBryde caught 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown as well.
Naijhir White, senior, Holmes
Holmes ran for 1,624 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry.
Landon Agee, junior, North Lincoln
Agee ran for 1,043 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging nearly 10 yards per carry. He also had three-big play touchdowns receiving – 28, 62 and 54 yards.