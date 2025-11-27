College Football Week 14 Best Bets (Bet on Arizona in the Duel of the Desert)
It's the final week of the college football regular season and also rivalry week all wrapped up into one beautiful slate of games. If you're looking for bets to place this weekend, you're in the right spot.
I have three bets locked in, so let's dive into them.
College Football Best Bets For Week 14
- Arizona -1.5 vs. Arizona State
- Washington +220 vs. Oregon
- UNC +7.5 (-110) vs. NC State
Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction
In the Week 14 edition of First to Forde, I broke down why Arizona covering as short favorites against Arizona State is one of my favorite bets of the week:
The Arizona Wildcats may be one of the more underrated teams in the country. They rank 16th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play. By comparison, Arizona State ranks 38th in that metric. I think the Wildcats will be able to run the ball with plenty of success against a Sun Devils defense that ranks 72nd in opponent rush EPA.
Pick: Arizona -1.5
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction
In this week's edition of my favorite college football upset picks, I wrote about why I think the Huskies could pull off the upset in the former Pac-12 matchup:
Washington might be live to win this game and crush Oregon's playoff dreams. The Huskies enter this week ranking 15th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate, which is better than Oregon, which comes in at seventh in that stat. The Huskies' offense has been strong this season, ranking 12th in adjusted EPA per play and fifth in success rate. They have the ability, especially with this game on their home field, to put up enough points to hang with the Ducks.
Pick: Washington +220
UNC vs. NC State Prediction
UNC got off to a terrible start to its season, but the Tar Heels have been quietly competitive in the second half of the season. Overall, they're 70th in net adjusted EPA per play while NC State ranks 78th. It's also worth noting that while both teams are pass-first offenses, NC State's defense gives up 8.4 yards per pass attempt while UNC gives up just 6.7. The Tar Heels are live in this game.
Pick: UNC +7.5 (-110)
