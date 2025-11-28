SI

Oregon vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14

Iain MacMillan

Bet Washington to cover against Oregon in college football Week 14 action.
Bet Washington to cover against Oregon in college football Week 14 action. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are looking to put a final stamp on their 2025 regular season with a win against Washington in rivalry week, which would lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks need not look past a frisky Washington team, which is 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play this season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Oregon -6.5 (-124)
  • Washington +6.5 (+102)

Moneyline

  • Oregon -260
  • Washington +210

Total

  • OVER 52.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 52.5 (-105)

Oregon vs. Washington How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
  • Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
  • Venue: Husky Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Oregon Record: 10-1 (7-1 in Big Ten)
  • USC Record: 8-3 (5-3 in Big Ten)

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Oregon is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games
  • Oregon is 14-4-2 ATS in its last 20 games vs. Washington
  • Oregon has won 10 straight road games
  • Washington is 19-1 straight up in its last 20 home games
  • Washington is 1-8 ATS its last nine games as the underdog

Oregon vs. Washington Key Player to Watch

  • Dante Moore, QB - Oregon Ducks

He's not going to win the Heisman Trophy, but Dante Moore has had an extremely impressive season and will find himself on an NFL roster in the future. He threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns against USC last week and now has a 75.0 QBR on the season.

Oregon vs. Washington Prediction and Pick

I believe Oregon will win this game, but I'm going to take the points with this underrated Washington team. The Huskies enter this week ranking 15th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate, which is better than Oregon, which comes in at seventh in that stat.

The Huskies' offense has been strong this season, ranking 12th in adjusted EPA per play and fifth in success rate. They have the ability, especially with this game on their home field, to put up enough points to hang with the Ducks.

Pick: Washington +6.5 (+102) via FanDuel

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting