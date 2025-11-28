Oregon vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
The Oregon Ducks are looking to put a final stamp on their 2025 regular season with a win against Washington in rivalry week, which would lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks need not look past a frisky Washington team, which is 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play this season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oregon -6.5 (-124)
- Washington +6.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Oregon -260
- Washington +210
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-115)
- UNDER 52.5 (-105)
Oregon vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Oregon Record: 10-1 (7-1 in Big Ten)
- USC Record: 8-3 (5-3 in Big Ten)
Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games
- Oregon is 14-4-2 ATS in its last 20 games vs. Washington
- Oregon has won 10 straight road games
- Washington is 19-1 straight up in its last 20 home games
- Washington is 1-8 ATS its last nine games as the underdog
Oregon vs. Washington Key Player to Watch
- Dante Moore, QB - Oregon Ducks
He's not going to win the Heisman Trophy, but Dante Moore has had an extremely impressive season and will find himself on an NFL roster in the future. He threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns against USC last week and now has a 75.0 QBR on the season.
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
I believe Oregon will win this game, but I'm going to take the points with this underrated Washington team. The Huskies enter this week ranking 15th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate, which is better than Oregon, which comes in at seventh in that stat.
The Huskies' offense has been strong this season, ranking 12th in adjusted EPA per play and fifth in success rate. They have the ability, especially with this game on their home field, to put up enough points to hang with the Ducks.
Pick: Washington +6.5 (+102) via FanDuel
