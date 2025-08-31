SI

Colorado State Ripped After Weird Trick Play Goes Horribly Wrong

Andy Nesbitt

This trick play did not go well for Colorado State.
Colorado State lost its season opener to Washington, 38-21, on Saturday night and one mind-boggling decision by the team had college football fans roasting them on social media.

The Rams were trailing by 10 points early in the fourth quarter when they lined up for what would have been a 50-yard field goal. Backup quarterback Tahj Bullock, who isn't the team's normal holder, came in to hold on the attempt, which instantly made it look like there was a trick play coming.

That's exactly what happened, as Bullock dropped back to pass after taking the snap. He was then quickly sacked for a huge loss which gave the ball back to Washington.

This did not go well for the Rams at all:

Fans blasted them for that play call:

