Vote: Who Is the Top Returning High School Wide Receiver in North Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school receiver in North Carolina.
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll:
Tyreek Copper, senior, Kinston
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder caught 77 passes for 1,391 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 18.06 yards per catch. Copper has 13 college offers, including Army, Navy and Air Force.
Dominic Morin, senior, Mooresville
Morin had 55 catches for 1,103 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 20.1 yards per catch. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has 11 college offers, including Army and Navy.
A.J. Roberts, junior, Rolesville
Roberts caught 46 passes for 914 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has 12 college offers.
Jasiah Holt, senior, South Stanly
Holt hauled in 56 receptions for 1,110 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Rebel Bulls last season. The 6-foot, 170-pounder averaged 19.82 yards per catch.
Taquan Ellerbe Jr., senior, Red Springs
Ellerbe is one of the fastest players in the state and that helps make him a big-play threat. The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder caught 51 passes for 1,035 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 20 yards a reception.
Gavin Waddell, senior, Rolesville
The Louisville commit grabbed 67 receptions for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has 21 college offers.
Brennan Chambers, senior, Spring Creek
Chambers is one of the most explosive deep threats in the country. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder caught 33 passes for 1,057 yards – 32 yards per reception – and 12 touchdowns. Chambers recently committed to Marshall.
Tyran Evans, senior, Hough
The 6-foot-3 three-star prospect had 36 catches for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns. Evans recently decommitted from Tennessee. He has 22 college offers.
Gordon Sellars, senior, Providence Day
The 6-foot-3 Clemson commit caught 50 passes for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sellars has 28 college offers.
Fisher Leftwich, senior, North Surry
The Pennsylvania commit had 51 receptions for 1,014 yards – almost 20 yards per catch – and 12 touchdowns. In addition, the 6-foot-1 Leftwich ran 59 times for 332 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jonathan Dillon, junior, Southern Durham
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder caught 38 passes for 798 yards – 21 yards per catch – and 7 touchdowns. Dillon has 14 college offers.
Namajay Thompson, junior, Shelby
Thompson caught 46 passes for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 180-pounder has eight college offers.
Kingston Curry, sophomore, Charlotte Country Day
Curry had 52 catches for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore at East Gaston. He was also one of the top defenders in the state with 12 interceptions. Curry has transferred to Charlotte Country Day and reclassified to the class of 2028.
Reggie Thompson, senior, Hobbton
Thompson caught 82 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder averaged 16.6 yards a catch. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
Lawson Reynolds, senior, Erwin
Reynolds caught 70 passes for 1,118 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has three college offers.