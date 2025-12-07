High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — December 5-6, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of West Virginia high school playoff football

Ben Dagg

West Virginia high school football scores
West Virginia high school football scores / Taylor Balkom

The 2025 West Virginia high school football postseason wrapped up Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — December 5-6, 2025

Friday, December 5

Morgantown 28, University 21

Wheeling Central Catholic 56, Clay-Battelle 34

Saturday, December 6

Frankfort 49, Bluefield 42

Princeton 36, Nitro 35

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/West Virginia