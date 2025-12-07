West Virginia high school football final scores, results — December 5-6, 2025
See every final score from Week 4 of West Virginia high school playoff football
The 2025 West Virginia high school football postseason wrapped up Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Friday, December 5
Morgantown 28, University 21
Wheeling Central Catholic 56, Clay-Battelle 34
Saturday, December 6
Frankfort 49, Bluefield 42
Princeton 36, Nitro 35
