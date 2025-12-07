High School

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — December 4-6, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season wrapped up on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Thursday, December 4

Clairton 35, Bishop Guilfoyle 3

Southern Lehigh 43, Twin Valley 21

Friday, December 5

Roman Catholic 28, Bishop McDevitt 9

Southern Columbia Area 43, Farrell 22

Saturday, December 6

Avonworth 31, Northwestern Lehigh 7

La Salle College 34, Central Catholic 20

