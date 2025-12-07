Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — December 4-6, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season wrapped up on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Thursday, December 4
Clairton 35, Bishop Guilfoyle 3
Southern Lehigh 43, Twin Valley 21
Friday, December 5
Roman Catholic 28, Bishop McDevitt 9
Southern Columbia Area 43, Farrell 22
Saturday, December 6
Avonworth 31, Northwestern Lehigh 7
La Salle College 34, Central Catholic 20
