Vote: Who should be High School On SI's North Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)?
The 2025 high school softball season is heading toward the end of the regular season with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.
Here are 10 candidates for softball Player of the Week in North Carolina.
Avery Stutts, Scotland County
Stutts threw a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and a pair of walks in Scotland’s 4-0 win over independent school powerhouse Freedom Christian. The Scots have won 15 consecutive games.
Glenna McLamb, Cape Fear Christian Academy
McLamb fired a dominating five-inning one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and a walk in Cape Fear’s 10-0 win against Wayne Christian.
Kina Davis, South Brunswick
The North Carolina commit threw an overpowering no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in the Cougars’ 2-0 win over Topsail. Davis was also 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Adrianna Gomez, North Brunswick
Gomez smashed a walk-off three-run homer as the Scorpions beat West Brunswick 9-6. Overall, she was 3-for-5.
Jaelyn Hammond, Lumberton
Hammond was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as the Pirates overcame Robeson County rival St. Pauls 10-9.
Haven Roebuck, South Central
Roebuck had a huge week. She smashed two home runs and drove in all the runs in a 4-0 win over West Carteret. She blasted a go-ahead home run in a 9-6 win over Farmville Central.
Ashleigh Gardner, C.B. Aycock
Gardner turned in an offensive explosion with an inside-the-park home run, two doubles and nine RBIs in a 28-4 victory.
Layla Worley, Mountain Heritage
Worley was 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and five RBIs as the Cougars ran away with a 12-2 win over Avery County.
Sadie Messer, Pisgah
In an ironman performance, Messer pitched all 15 innings, striking out 20, in a 4-3 victory over West Carteret.
Dreylee Webster, Robbinsville
Webster had a home run, double and six RBIs as the Black Knights downed A.C. Reynolds 7-1.
